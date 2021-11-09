



Downing Street has denied Boris Johnson despises Parliament after confirming the Prime Minister would not attend a critical debate on the sleazy in the House of Commons. MPs had secured an emergency debate on various allegations of sordid and corruption against the Tories, but Mr Johnson will not be in attendance. Number 10 confirmed on Monday that the Prime Minister would be on a long-term visit to an NHS Trust in Northumberland, which means he will not be able to cope with the three-hour grills in the Commons. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will also not be attending the debate, Downing Street said, meaning Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay will answer questions from MPs. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson told reporters: The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster is the right person to answer the questions as his department is a leader in this area and will be able to give a full answer. The Prime Minister has long been committed to visiting an NHS Trust that is doing a great job in the North East. When asked if Mr Johnson despises Parliament by not appearing for the debate, his spokesperson replied: No. The Prime Minister then refused to apologize to the public and his own MPs for his handling of the Owen Paterson debacle. When asked if he would apologize during a visit to a hospital in Hexham, he replied: There’s a debate today, unfortunately I can’t be there because I’ve had a long standing commitment here. The prime minister said opposition parties wanted to focus on a particular case, a particular MP who suffered a serious personal tragedy and has now resigned. He said: I don’t think there is much more to say about this particular case, really not, but what we need to do is also look at the process, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do. do last week. He said he hoped there would be an agreement between the parties on the way forward, including an appeal process.

