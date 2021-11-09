[SALAH] Indonesia elected president of G20 for successfully controlling pandemic – Hoax Buster





Gabriela Nauli fact-check results (University of North Sumatra) In fact, the presidential election of the G20 was conducted on the basis of the regional rotation of each member state. This presidential election has nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. More in the explanation. =====

[NARASI]: Welcome to Rome Mr. Indonesian President Joko Widodo accepts the relay of the Italian Prime Minister as G20 Presidency and it is the first time in Indonesian history that Indonesia becomes G20 Presidency because it is considered worthy of controlling the economy during a pandemic. by to Vatican City. We, the diaspora in Italy, are proud of all TV and newspapers in Italy. write about it BIG, let’s pray for him =====

[PENJELASAN]: On October 31, Indonesia officially continued the G20 Presidency for 2022. The G20 Presidency, which was originally held by Italy, was symbolically handed over by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the G20 summit in Rome held in La Nuvola. , Rome, Italy. The G20 presidency then became a new story for Indonesia since it joined in 1999. However, as it has been widely discussed as a national topic, there have been several false stories circulating in the community as well. One of the many accounts found concerns why Indonesia was elected president of the G20. Through the Whatsapp messaging app, reports circulated that Indonesia was elected as the G20 chair because Indonesia was seen as having succeeded in controlling the economy during the pandemic. In fact, Indonesia’s election to the presidency of the G20 has nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. Indonesia’s nomination for the 2022 G20 chairmanship took place at the 15th G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 22, 2020. Launched from the Kompas.com article, the G20 chairmanship was determined by consensus at the summit based on a regional rotation system and has changed every year. This means that Indonesia’s election at that time was clearly influenced by the region’s rotation. Even in 2020, when Indonesia was named president of the G20 for 2021-2022, Indonesia was experiencing a pretty severe economic contraction. It can therefore be concluded that the account that Indonesia was elected President of the G20 because it succeeded in controlling the economy during the pandemic is a false narrative and is included in the category of false hoax content. =====

