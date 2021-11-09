Altay: Can South Korea help Turkey build a killer tank?

Turkey is developing a host of indigenous weapon systems, including stealth fighters and armed drones, seeking to reduce its dependence on foreign countries at a time when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s domestic and foreign policies alienated allies in the United States and Europe.

But its program to develop a heavily armored main battle tank called the Altay also illustrates how well its defense industry remains. crippled by foreign sanctions on key technologies and clouded by Byzantine industrial intrigue.

It is against this backdrop that in 2021, South Korea threw the stalled Altay program a much-needed lifeline, offering the engine technology needed to literally push Altay production models forward, for example. Declaration of intent in October. If the integration is successful, Turkey may finally be able to continue its plans to build 1,000 Altay tanks and export them to customers in the Middle East and Asia.

The long, bumpy and controversial Altay journey

The Turkish Ground Forces (TLF) are estimated to maintain between 2,500 and 3,000 main battle tanks with a tradition of American and German origin dating back to WWII, when Ankara received both German Panzers and tanks. Americans Sherman and Stuart. Turkish tanks are actively engaged in a long-standing conflict with Kurdish separatists and could be deployed if Turkey intervened more in Libya, Syria and Iraq; or be used in hypothetical conflicts with Greece, Armenia or Russia.

But despite partial modernizations, the TLF Cold War-vintage M48, M60 Patton and Leopard 1 and 2 tanks are gaining momentum. When Turkey engaged armor in battles in Iraq and Syria in 2016-2018, Kurdish militants and ISIS recorded the destruction of many M60 and 8-10 Leopard 2A4 (the most modern type of TLF).

Turkish plans to develop a domestic tank date back to the 1990s. In 2007, Ankara granted $ 500 million to armored vehicle manufacturer Otokar to build four prototype Altay tanks, named after General Fahrettin Altay, who led the 5e Cavalry corps behind the Greek lines at the Battle of Dumlupinar.

The Altay was equivalent to an international hybrid: Germany would transfer the technology for its 55-caliber Rh-120 cannon, MTU833 engine and RENK transmission, while South Korean company Hyundai-Rotem helped design the turret. of his native tank K2 Black Panther for $ 424 million.

However, German technology transfers failed in the 2010s due to Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian and nationalist policies, tumultuous relations with Berlin, and especially the Turkish military offensive against the Kurdish forces in Syria.

While Turkey sourced gun technology from South Korea, Seoul also struggled to perfect its own engine and transmission, and installed German power packs in its first production K2.

Thus, Turkey was unable to acquire or produce the necessary engines to start production of Altay in 2016 as planned. In addition, plans to acquire the armor technology used on the French Leclerc tank failed because of Ankaras the aggravation of maritime disputes with Paris.

Nonetheless, in November 2018, Ankara awarded a $ 3.5 billion contract for the production and lifecycle support of 251 Altays, not to the prototype designer and builder Altay Otokar, but to manufacturer BMC, jointly held by Qatar and Ethem Sancek, a close political ally of Erdogan.

The deal was over clouded by controversy when Erdogan gave a state-owned tank factory to BMC for free to avoid the cost of building the factory. Some critics claim that BMC does not have the experience to quickly complete Altay production, and think it is worrying that Sancek sold its BMC shares this summer.

Still, Altay appeared to be gaining traction in early 2021 when South Korea announced it would supply its advanced native DV27K diesel engine and EST15K transmission from Doosan and S&T Dynamics.

But, in 2020, the same EST15K transmission was again refused for installation on the South Korean K2 tank for failing the 10,000 kilometer trouble-free standard set by the South Korean military. Indeed, in August 2021, the administration agency of South Korea’s defense procurement program asked contractors to develop an improved version of the drivetrain. But because Turkey has a lower standard of 6,700 kilometers, it still accepted the current version. To be fair, some argue that the failure of the most recent EST15K test was due to a minor error rather than a major intrinsic fault.

If the upcoming integration proves to be satisfactory, deliveries from Altay could begin in 2023. Meanwhile, BMC is also still developing a 1,500 horsepower V12 engine called Batu that could eventually replace the Korean powertrain on Altay and even be increased to 1,800 horsepower. But Batu is years away from the end of development.

Turkish abrams

Perhaps the most expensive tank in the world with a unit price of $ 13.75 million, the Altay looks like another western-style heavy battle tank like the Leopard 2, M1 Abrams, and Challenger 2. It is large and heavily armored, weighing between sixty-five and seventy-two tons, and features a crew of four (commander, driver, gunner and loader), mounts a powerful 120-millimeter cannon and can accelerate up to 40 miles per hour thanks to a powerful 1,500 horsepower engine.

Additional features include auxiliary generator sets (so tank systems can remain on with the engine off), automatic fire extinguishing systems, chemical / biological / radiological / nuclear threat protection and a ford allowing to cross water obstacles up to 4 meters deep.

The commander and gunner both benefit from panoramic thermal / electro-optic sights, and the Aselsan-built Vulkan III digital fire control system incorporates a laser rangefinder and hunter-killer capability to automatically track targets and ensure probability. high shot in the first round. Secondary armament includes a 7.62-millimeter coaxial machine gun and a 7.62 or 12.7-millimeter gun remotely controlled on the turret.

However, the Altay has been revised (as you can see here) with new armor and active defense systems reflecting the lessons painfully learned by the TLF in Syria. It includes in particular the Then (Incandescent) Aselsan’s Active Protection System, which uses four radar panels to provide 360-degree early warning of short-range anti-tank rockets and long-range anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). He then attempts to shoot them down before they impact the tank using two rotating launchers each carrying two defensive counter-munitions.

Additionally, it has a sensor that not only detects missile targeting lasers (as used by the Russian Kornet lethal system), but also automatically discharges specialized smoke grenades to break the line of effect. The Then is an evolution of the PULAT system quickly installed on M60T tanks as a field expedition, which in turn was derived from the Ukrainian Zaslon-L APS.

Altay also now has Boron Carbide Roketsan armor, the third hardest substance on Earth, where Turkey is located almost three quarters world reserves. Boron also has a high melting point of 2,763 degrees Celsius, but is problematically brittle. However, Altays armor sandwiches the material between aluminum or steel alloy plates to form non-explosive reactive armor (NERA) designed to deflect and deform the penetrating darts of kinetic shells.

Turkish Defense Editor Yusuf Mettin details Altays’ front and top turret will have 800 millimeters of NERA armor, while the underside incorporates spaced armor and explosive reactive armor bricks for the equivalent of 500-600mm Rolled Homogeneous Armor (RHA) compared to kinetic shells. Mettin also points out that the Altays top armor is exceptionally strong (150mm RHA equivalent) to protect against rapid-fire cannons used by ground attack planes and helicopters.

Three Altay variants are currently on order, starting with around 40 T1 base models. These will be followed by 210 T2 integrating a cannon and laser-guided anti-tank missile capability (possibly based on the Turkish UMTAS air-to-surface missile), a mobile net camouflage system, a crew training mode. and maybe BMCs. Batu engine if it is ready. Supposedly, this version may also finally include a separate storage for ammunition in the hull, a feature that greatly increases the survivability of the crew in the Abrams tank.

The main order also includes a single prototype T3 with an unmanned turret and a self-loading guna, a nod to the avant-garde concepts of the Russian T-14. Army Tank.

If all goes well, Ankara plans to recapitalize its entire tank fleet with three more Altay batch orders for a total of 1,000 tanks, before moving to a future unmanned tank. BMC is also working on re-equipping Turkish Leopard 2A4 tanks with Altay turrets and demonstrated such a Leotay in 2021. Ankara also hopes to export the Altay abroad, starting with 100 made to order from Qatar. Other potential customers include Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Oman and Pakistan.

However, these ambitious plans depend on the new Korean engine and transmission to remove the automotive bottleneck that has held up production of the Turkish tank for years.

Sbastien Roblin holds an MA in Conflict Resolution from Georgetown University and was a University Instructor for the Peace Corps in China. He has also worked in education, publishing and refugee resettlement in France and the United States. He currently writes on security and military history forWar is boring.

Image: Reuters.