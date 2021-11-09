Party conclave opens in China, Xi’s grip set to tighten

Four-day conclave expected to pass resolution that will cement President Xis’ grip on power

The Chinese Communist Party began a key four-day conclave in Beijing on Monday, which is expected to pass a resolution this week that will further strengthen Secretary-General and President Xi Jinping’s grip on power and likely ensure its dominance remains unchallenged as ‘he is entering a third term. Next year.

The 370 members of the Central Committee met in Beijing on Monday, and Xi presented a working report and an explanation of a draft resolution on the major achievements and historic experience of the CCP’s 100-year effort, he said. reported the official Xinhua news agency.

The goal of this week’s rally, an annual meeting called the Plenum, is the adoption of what will be only the third such resolution on the history of the party in the past 100 years, after those passed by Mao Zedong in 1945 and Deng Xiaoping in 1981.

The resolution, which is expected to be released on Thursday, is expected to broadly salute the parties’ achievements. However, these are not just questions of history. This will likely highlight Mr. Xi’s contributions and establish his status within the party as a leader alongside Mao and Deng. This will translate into even greater political control for Mr. Xi in the coming months, and will leave his position unchallenged before the next party convention every five years in October, where he is expected to start a third five-year term and appoint. new civil servants to replace those who retire.

A meeting last month that announced the plenum noted that the Chinese Communists, with Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao as the main representatives, led the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups to achieve vital progress in revolution, construction and reform, with valuable experience accumulated.

In the heart

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the announcement said, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the center has led the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups to achieve new notable achievements and accumulate new valuable experiences.

Xi, who took office in 2012, abolished mandates and ended the collective leadership model, and declared the start of a new era for China, which the resolution will also mention, marking a phase of rejuvenation. from the country.

The document will review key events in the 100-year history of the Party, strengthen unity within the Party and strengthen the authority and leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its center, and determine the Party’s leadership for the next decades. , the party World time reported Monday.

Wang Junwei, a researcher at the Party History and Literature Institute of the CPC Central Committee, told the newspaper that the previous two history resolutions in 1945 and 1981 had profound and long-term effects on the city. ‘unification of thoughts and concentration of forces of the whole Party, adding that this resolution would have a similar effect. The 1945 resolution established Maos’ ideology as the dominant guiding philosophy of the party, while Dengs in 1981 launched the era of reform in China.

The third will be similar in meaning and functions to have a clear and authoritative conclusion on a series of issues or problems in history, and will pave the way for the 20th CPC National Congress next year, Wu Xinwen said. from Fudan University in Shanghai. paper, adding that this one will cover more content than the previous two, as it aims to review and summarize the 100-year history of the Party. He added that this would provide an authoritative conclusion to the debates on party history.

Xi has sought to quell precisely such debates during his tenure, for example between neo-Maoists and supporters of greater reform. Party academics recently called for an end to debates that challenged Mao and Deng’s legacy, with the current focus firmly on party unity, ideological discipline and, not to mention, the leader’s unconditional follow-up. current leader at the helm, Xi.