Prime Minister Modi calls for Pandharpur to become India’s cleanest place of pilgrimage





Calling for the temple city of Pandharpur in Maharashtras Solapur district to be turned into India’s cleanest pilgrimage site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the palkhi highways (palanquins) would accelerate the development of the region while improving connectivity with South India. He was speaking at the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for 13 highway projects aimed at increasing connectivity with the iconic temple city of Solapur district. Mr. Modi practically laid the foundation stone for the widening of five sections of the National Highway (NH) 965 and three sections of the NH 965G to four lanes. NH-965 is popularly known as Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg while NH 965G is also referred to as Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg after two of Maharashtra’s most revered saints. The Prime Minister called on residents to plant trees on both sides of the highways and to provide drinking water points at regular stops so that warkaris (devotees undertaking the pilgrimage or wari) could take advantage of the shade and quench their thirst. Pandharpur means happiness and prosperity, special roads will be built for the warkaris on both sides of this highway and various facilities should be created for them on this route. The Pandharpur wari (the annual pilgrimage to Lord Vithoba’s shrine in Pandharpur performed by warkaris carrying palanquins bearing the footprints of Saints Bhakti Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram) is the oldest such pilgrimage trip in the world, Modi said in his speech delivered by video-conference. He said the Palkhi highways would not only boost the cultural development of the region, but enhance development as a whole by increasing religious tourism and helping to create employment opportunities. About 221 km from Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (from Dive Ghat to Mohol) and about 130 km from Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from (Patas to Tondale-Bondale) are to be widened to four lanes at an estimated cost of around Rs. 6 690 crores and Rs. 4,400 crores. These dedicated gateways are designed to facilitate the movement of devotees undertaking the wari to and from Pandharpur. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were also present on occasion via video conference while Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was present in Pandharpur. Assuring the state government would not allow the shortage of facilities needed for warkaris on the Palkhi Expressway, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the decision by the central government to improve connectivity to Pandharpur was very important. The government of Maharashtra is supporting the Center at every stage of the construction and improvement of the Palkhi Highway, the chief minister said.

