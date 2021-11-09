PKB fully supports Jokowi’s desire to save nature





Cak Imin also stressed the role of technology and technological investment is necessary and must be done. Green technology is a great opportunity for the business sector, both private companies and Indonesian public companies. The technologies in question include energy efficiency, the use of hydrogen, electricity-based transportation, the use of solar power and wind power. Indonesia, said Cak Imin, must be able to produce cheap and affordable tools and products so that the expansion of renewable energy can be enhanced. “It is time for us, Indonesia, to initiate policies and investments to use technology to reduce emissions with the aim of shifting the economy to green energy, a green economy, a low emission economy. of carbon over the next 3-4 decades, ”he said. . Earlier, President Jokowi said Indonesia is restoring the mangrove ecosystem, which plays an important role in carbon uptake and storage. At present, he said, Indonesia has more than 20 percent of the world’s total mangrove area. This makes Indonesia a country with the largest area of ​​mangroves in the world. Therefore, Jokowi said he would establish a World Mangrove Center in Indonesia. “Indonesia will also establish a World Mangrove Center in Indonesia,” Jokowi said during an address at the World Leaders’ Forestry and Land Use Summit held at the Scotish Event Campus, in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. On this occasion, Jokowi expressed three views related to the integration of forests into global climate action. According to him, the state must pay attention to all types of forest ecosystems. “First, our attention must cover all types of forest ecosystems, not only tropical forests, but also temperate and boreal climate forests,” he said. Forest fires, for example, have an impact on greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity regardless of the type of ecosystem. The devastating fires in the Americas, Europe and Australia are also a common concern. “Indonesia is ready to share its experiences on its success in fighting forest and land fires with these countries,” Jokowi said.

