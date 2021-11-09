A newly elected NJ state senator shocked the political world. Then Donald Trump called.





Edward Durrs’ treadmill across politics grabbed another accolade on Sunday when he received a congratulatory phone call from none other than fellow Republican Donald Trump.

Anything I can do, you let me know. OKAY? the former president told Durr in an excerpt from the call posted on the Gloucester County GOP Facebook page. Let me know.

Thank you very much, sir, replied Durr. And you know you can call me anytime.

Well, I know it, said Trump.

An anonymous candidate and commercial truck driver who had never held public office, Durr appeared on the national and national political scene last week when he ousted outgoing State Senate Speaker Stephen Sweeney, in the 3rd legislative constituency. The Associated Press projected Durr as the winner on Thursday, but Sweeney, a powerful Democrat and leader in the Legislature, did not concede, saying not all the votes were counted.

Durr, 58, came under fire on Thursday when old xenophobic and anti-Muslim social media posts surfaced. He deleted his political Facebook page and Twitter account on Friday and apologized, saying: I’m a passionate guy and sometimes I say things in the heat of the moment. If I have said things in the past that hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize.

Gloucester County Republican Party Chairman Jacqueline M. Vigilante said she was not sure how long the call with Trump would last, but Durr was absolutely delighted to receive the call. He’s a big fan of the president.

Since winning his alleged victory, Durr has become a Republican sensation, appearing on Fox News and being covered by The Washington Post and The Atlantic. Durr won on a shoestring, running his political ads on a cell phone and spending just $ 153 in the first part of his campaign. All told, Durr estimated he spent between $ 8,000 and $ 9,000, a fraction of what is typically spent on state Senate races.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Democrats have struggled to understand the shocking upheaval. Sweeney is the longest-serving Senate Speaker in New Jersey history, holding the post since 2010. He was due to serve a seventh term in that post before launching a possible gubernatorial bid in 2025.

I joked with people and said, I’m going to shock the world. I’m going to beat this man, Durr said last week. I was saying it, but I was really kidding. Because what chance did a person like me really have against this man? He’s literally the second most powerful person in the state of New Jersey.

