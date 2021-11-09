Boris Johnson fights to contain fallout from UK lobbying scandal, Europe News & Top Stories





LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – Mr Boris Johnson struggles to quell Britain’s backlash against his defense of a ruling party lawmaker who broke lobbying rules, as opposition leader Keir Starmer openly blames his government to be corrupt. The British Prime Minister on Monday (November 8) refused to apologize for his decision last week to tear up parliamentary rules on standards last week rather than accept the suspension of Mr Owen Paterson, a Tory MP convicted of paid advocacy. Mr Johnson then missed an emergency debate in the House of Commons, angering opponents who profit in polls from the fallout. “When the Prime Minister gives the green light to corruption, he eats away at confidence,” Starmer told the Commons during the debate. “When he says the rules for stopping vested interests don’t apply to his friends, he’s gnawing at trust.” Mr Johnson was finally forced to turn around last week in the face of widespread condemnation – including from his fellow Tories – of the decision to protect his friend Mr Paterson, a former Tory cabinet minister. The incident hurt the Prime Minister within his own party – 13 Tory lawmakers rebelled in the government’s proposed vote to allow Mr Paterson to avoid censorship, and dozens more abstained against party orders. Mr Paterson himself resigned as an MP following Mr Johnson’s downfall. He also rekindled sleazy allegations against the Conservative Party, British media shorthand for dubious actions ranging from bribery or secret financial arrangements to sex scandals. This carries personal risk for Mr Johnson, who has often found himself embroiled in various normative investigations into his own behavior, ranging from luxury vacations to renovating his Downing Street apartment. There is also growing evidence that the scandal is affecting voters, as Mr Johnson’s approval rating plummeted to an all-time high in an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper. The Conservatives’ lead over Labor fell to just one percentage point. Mr Johnson set a defiant tone on a trip to Hexham in north-east England, about 480 miles from London, to urge people to get their Covid-19 vaccine boosters. “I don’t think there is much more to say about this particular case, really not,” he told reporters. This left Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay to speak for the government in Parliament, where he expressed “regret, and that of my cabinet colleagues, for the mistake made last week.” Mr Barclay reiterated the government’s position that it seeks a multistakeholder approach to standards in parliament and to guarantee a right of appeal for accused MPs. The mistake, he said, was that the problem was with Mr. Paterson’s case. But Mr Starmer said it was neither a “tactical error” nor an “innocent error in judgment quickly corrected by a U-turn”, but rather the “way of doing business, a pattern of “Mr Johnson’s behavior amounting to” government corruption. “

