



President Joe Biden this week came in sixth place in the rankings of world leaders, behind Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. According to a survey by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, which tracks the approval rating of government leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea , in Spain, UK and US on a weekly basis, Biden currently ranks sixth, with a 44% approval rating. The independent data intelligence firm, founded in 2014, bases its approval scores for the 13 countries on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country. Indian Modi, with a 70 percent approval rating, emerges at the top of the company’s global approval rating. Obrador follows with an approval rating of 66%, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 58%, Merkel with an approval rating of 54% and Australian Scott Morrison with 47%. Among the latest ranked are Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with an approval rating of 37%, and France’s Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who received approval ratings of 36% and 35% respectively. 70% approval rating in Global Leader Approval Tracker places PM arenarendramodi Ji topped the list of the world’s most beloved and popular leaders.

A people’s favorite due to inclusive development policies and strong leadership during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/61eqYCPHQ7 – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 7, 2021 The Morning Consult Political Intelligence survey also shows that since Biden took office in January, his approval rating has dropped 6%, from 50% on January 21, 2021 to the president’s current 44%. In contrast, people who disapprove of Biden as a leader have fallen from 28% to 48% over the same period. Meanwhile, nationwide, Biden continues to suffer from low grades, with a recent United States today– University of Suffolk poll showing President’s approval rating currently stands at 38%. This investigation was conducted in the days following the election that took place in the United States on November 2. David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, told USA Today the results indicated a “historic low point” for the Biden administration. “This poll also shows that the generic congressional ballot test of voters is passed to Republicans, which is unusual because this indicator often gives Democrats the edge,” Paleologos told the poll results outlet. “The generic congressional ballot test is an important barometer of voting behavior because it removes the individual dynamics of each race and focuses on how voters lean between the two parties. In the Suffolk / USA TODAY poll, this indicator has not only leaned towards Republicans, but he also completely leaned the other way. “ News week contacted the Biden administration for comment.

