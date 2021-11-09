Revealed, Jokowi Has Special Mandate For Luhut Regarding PPKM





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) apparently left a special message to Minister Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Jokowi’s message was addressed to the former presidential chief of staff, considering that Luhut is the main coordinator for the implementation of the PPKM Java-Bali. “In the ratas led by the president, he said we have to be very careful,” Luhut said. Jokowi, Luhut said, had asked him to learn from the experiences that have occurred in European countries which are currently experiencing a fairly large spike in cases. “In Europe, there is a fairly large daily spike in cases due to people’s negligence in implementing health protocols,” Luhut said. The implementation of the PPKM in recent months has indeed borne fruit. Case development continues to experience a significant drop from the peak of cases on July 15. However, there is now an increasing trend of cases in Java and Bali, particularly in 43 urban districts of 128 urban districts or 33.6% in the last seven days. Luhut then highlighted the public health protocol which is currently on the decline. This became known after there was a special team to see the implementation of the health protocol. “Beach clubs and bars operate without capacity restrictions, there is no physical distancing and there is no enforcement on the part of management to implement health protocols,” said he declared. The government stressed that it would continue to regularly assess the PPKM. In addition, various flexibilities that have been done so far have made the mobility higher. “This increase must be monitored because there are still 34% of districts / cities in Java and Bali with fairly high mobility but the vaccination rate has not yet reached the target,” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211109090901-4-290037/terungkap-ada-mandat-khusus-jokowi-untuk-luhut-soal-ppkm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos