Politics
Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet in Rome on Sunday
The American President, Joe Biden will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sunday in Rome, on the sidelines of the G20, at a time of significant tension between the two NATO countries, an American official announced on Saturday.
The two leaders were due to meet next week in Glasgow at the world climate summit, but according to this US government source, the meeting has been moved to “tomorrow” (Sunday) and will be as the objective of avoiding future diplomatic crises,
The two officials had the opportunity to greet each other briefly at the start of the G20 on Saturday.
Bilateral relations have been thmainly disrupted by Turkey’s acquisition of a Russian defense system despite its membership in NATO.
In contrast, Erdogan backed down last week with the expulsion of ten Western ambassadors, including the United States, that they had mobilized in favor of an opponent and wealthy businessman, Osman Kavala, imprisoned for four years without being tried.
The diplomats criticized the persistent delays in the activist’s trial, which “cast a shadow over Turkish justice”, and recalled that the European Court of Human Rights has already ordered his release, which has not happened. place. For Erdogan, on the other hand, this diplomatic initiative was “Indecent” and represented “a huge insult”.
The Turk regarded the episode as a Unacceptable attempt to “teach lessons” to Turkey and announced on October 23 that it had “ordered the Foreign Ministry” to declare persona non grata to the ten ambassadors as soon as possible, the formal step which results in the expulsion of a diplomat.
Most of the relevant embassies said, in a message on Twitter, act “in accordance with the Vienna Convention and its article 41”, which frames diplomatic relations and prohibits any interference in the internal affairs of the host country.
Regarding this situation, the senior US official said that Biden will tell Erdogan that the two countries must find “a way to avoid such a crisis in the future”. “Rushed action will not benefit the partnership and alliance between the United States and Turkey”this source said.
In addition, he noted that If Erdogan had followed through on his threat to expel diplomats, tomorrow’s meeting surely would not have taken place. During a meeting, Biden and Erdogan will also discuss Syria, Libya and Turkey’s interest in various US-made defense systems and aircraft.
Erdogan and Biden saw each other in June at the annual NATO summit. However, the American leader did not receive the Turkish president in September, during the UN General Assembly in New York.
On Saturday Erdogan met with the President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen and, according to reports, they discussed Afghanistan and the pandemic, among other things.
Good discussion with Erdogan. We review work on a wide range of topics, from the pandemic to economic recovery, the situation in Afghanistan and more. “declared the President of the EC on her Twitter account.
On the other hand, Erdogan held his first meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday, at the opening of the G20 summit in Rome, after the Italian called the Turkish president a dictator.
Draghi welcomed Erdogan at the gates of the congress center of the “Cloud”, in the Roman quarter of EUR, as well as the rest of the heads of state or government of the twenty great world powers, and they greeted each other with a handshake.
Last April, a diplomatic crisis erupted after Draghi publicly called Erdogan a “dictator” after failing to reserve a seat for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on an official visit to Ankara.
With information from AFP, EFE
Keep reading:
The United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom denounced Iran’s nuclear provocations and demanded that Raisi abide by the deal
G20 leaders agree to adopt a 15% global minimum tax on multinationals
G20 leaders under pressure in Rome to send a clear climate signal
Sources
2/ https://oicanadian.com/joe-biden-and-recep-tayyip-erdogan-to-meet-in-rome-on-sunday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]