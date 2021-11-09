Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet in Rome on Sunday

President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan greet each other at the start of the G20 summit in Rome (Erin Schaff / Pool via REUTERS)

The American President, Joe Biden will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sunday in Rome, on the sidelines of the G20, at a time of significant tension between the two NATO countries, an American official announced on Saturday.

The two leaders were due to meet next week in Glasgow at the world climate summit, but according to this US government source, the meeting has been moved to “tomorrow” (Sunday) and will be as the objective of avoiding future diplomatic crises,

The two officials had the opportunity to greet each other briefly at the start of the G20 on Saturday.

Bilateral relations have been thmainly disrupted by Turkey’s acquisition of a Russian defense system despite its membership in NATO.

In contrast, Erdogan backed down last week with the expulsion of ten Western ambassadors, including the United States, that they had mobilized in favor of an opponent and wealthy businessman, Osman Kavala, imprisoned for four years without being tried.

The diplomats criticized the persistent delays in the activist’s trial, which “cast a shadow over Turkish justice”, and recalled that the European Court of Human Rights has already ordered his release, which has not happened. place. For Erdogan, on the other hand, this diplomatic initiative was “Indecent” and represented “a huge insult”.

The Turk regarded the episode as a Unacceptable attempt to “teach lessons” to Turkey and announced on October 23 that it had “ordered the Foreign Ministry” to declare persona non grata to the ten ambassadors as soon as possible, the formal step which results in the expulsion of a diplomat.

Most of the relevant embassies said, in a message on Twitter, act “in accordance with the Vienna Convention and its article 41”, which frames diplomatic relations and prohibits any interference in the internal affairs of the host country.

Regarding this situation, the senior US official said that Biden will tell Erdogan that the two countries must find “a way to avoid such a crisis in the future”. “Rushed action will not benefit the partnership and alliance between the United States and Turkey”this source said.

In addition, he noted that If Erdogan had followed through on his threat to expel diplomats, tomorrow’s meeting surely would not have taken place. During a meeting, Biden and Erdogan will also discuss Syria, Libya and Turkey’s interest in various US-made defense systems and aircraft.

Erdogan and Biden saw each other in June at the annual NATO summit. However, the American leader did not receive the Turkish president in September, during the UN General Assembly in New York.

On Saturday Erdogan met with the President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen and, according to reports, they discussed Afghanistan and the pandemic, among other things.

Good discussion with Erdogan. We review work on a wide range of topics, from the pandemic to economic recovery, the situation in Afghanistan and more. “declared the President of the EC on her Twitter account.

On the other hand, Erdogan held his first meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday, at the opening of the G20 summit in Rome, after the Italian called the Turkish president a dictator.

Draghi welcomed Erdogan at the gates of the congress center of the “Cloud”, in the Roman quarter of EUR, as well as the rest of the heads of state or government of the twenty great world powers, and they greeted each other with a handshake.

Last April, a diplomatic crisis erupted after Draghi publicly called Erdogan a “dictator” after failing to reserve a seat for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on an official visit to Ankara.

With information from AFP, EFE

