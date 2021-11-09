Congress questions secret agreement between Center and Finmeccanica





Congress demanded responses from Narendra Modi’s government on Monday after reports said the Center had decided to lift the ban on dealing with Italian defense firm Leonardo, formerly known as Finmeccanica. What is the secret agreement between the Modi government and Augusta / Finmecanica? asked Congressman Randeep Singh Surjewala. Is it now possible to deal with a company that Modi ji and his government have called a corrupt-bribe-bribe? In 2010, the Congressional-led United Progressive Alliance government signed a Rs.3,565 crore helicopter contract with the Anglo-Italian company AgustaWestland, which is a subsidiary of Finmeccanica. However, the deal was put on hold after Italy arrested the Finmeccanica chief for paying bribes to win the contract. After the discovery of the alleged scam, the Bharatiya Janata party criticized Congress, asking if its leaders had received bribes for the agreement signed during his tenure. On Sunday, reports citing unidentified government officials, had said the ban on dealing with Finmeccanica would be lifted under certain conditions. One of them is that the company cannot raise any business claims or bring any civil action against India for any of the transactions entered into previously. Investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigations and the Directorate of Enforcement will also continue. On Monday, the congressional spokesperson said the Modi government removed Finmeccanica’s blacklist in 2014 and has now lifted the ban on purchases. Surjewala also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the helicopter deal corrupt. HM [home minister] called the company fake, he said in a series of tweets. The former defense minister accused him of bribes and corruption in parliament. PM called the company corrupt. HM called the company bogus. The former defense minister accused him of bribes and corruption in parliament. Then the Modi- government

Removal from the Augusta / Finmecanica blacklist on July 22, 2014.

Now, the ban on supply has been lifted.

1/2https://t.co/desHlqNYUx – Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 8, 2021 2/2

What is the secret agreement between Modi Govt and Augusta / Finmecanica? Is it now possible to deal with a company that Modi ji and his government have called a corrupt-bribe-bribe? Does this mean that the false ghost of corruption is completely buried? The nation is waiting for answers! pic.twitter.com/wkKZ4lajSs – Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 8, 2021 In another tweet, Surjewala said several media channels broadcast thousands of hours of footage of the deal documents donated by the Modi government and created a false narrative against the United Progressive Alliance ahead of the elections. 'Assembly of 2019. Will they now dare to question the Modi government on the secret agreement with Augusta? He asked. Our media friends have spent thousands of air hours showing material leaked by Modi Govt and building a false narrative against the UPA Congress in the run-up to the 2019 parliamentary elections. Will they now dare to question Modi Govt about the secret deal with #Augusta? pic.twitter.com/7Sktcl9ZNL – Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 8, 2021 Read also :

Rafale: French publication Mediapart alleges new evidence of bribes in aircraft deal

