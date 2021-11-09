Trump criticizes Christie for calling on GOP to pass 2020 election





Former President Donald Trump on Monday criticized rival-turned-ally-turned-potential rival Chris Christie for calling on Republicans to stop “wasting time” talking about the 2020 election.

The former New Jersey governor, who like Trump is considering another presidential bid in 2024, issued the warning at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leaders meeting in Las Vegas, Texas this weekend. end.

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections, no matter where you stand on this issue, no matter where you stand, it’s over. And every minute we spend talking about 2020, Christie said, was a waste of time.

Instead of focusing on Trump’s claim that the election was stolen from them, the GOP should take their eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again, ”he added.

Christie said talking about the 2020 election was “a waste of time.” ABC via Getty Images

Trump was not too keen on Christie’s thinly veiled coup, who endorsed it after dropping out of the 2016 GOP primary, and led his transition planning team.

“Chris Christie, who just gave a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was absolutely slaughtered by his claims that Republicans need to step out of the past, which means electoral fraud of 2020,” said Trump in a statement. .

The former president added that “everyone remembers” how Christie left the Garden State gubernatorial post in 2018 with an extremely low approval rating, adding that New Jersey residents “didn’t want to of his news “.

Christie’s speech at the RJC event gave him the opportunity to address some of the party’s largest and most influential donors amidst much speculation he has 2024 presidential aspirations.

Republicans have extraordinary opportunities over the next few years, Christie said, but only if they offer voters a plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.

Trump claimed that Christie was “absolutely slaughtered by her statements.” AP

Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida also made appearances at the meeting, as did former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

With post wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/08/trump-slams-christie-for-calling-on-gop-to-move-on-from-2020-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos