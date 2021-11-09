[Cek Fakta] Will Jokowi’s regime organize a forced and deadly mass vaccination by February 2022? It’s the fact

A story is circulating that the regime of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will organize mass vaccinations by force in February 2022. This story circulated on WhatsApp, recently.

The vaccine that would be given by force was lethal. Many Indonesians will be lying on the ground after receiving the vaccine.

Here’s the full story:

“Leaks

NATIONAL ALERT … !!!

We are in February 2022

REGIME (government) will conduct a full forced mass vaccination

With a more virulent and deadly vaccine



What do you think of this article ? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



Jokowi’s diet is not good

The colonizers of his people are themselves “dewek”

The Colonial’s nature is certainly contemptible, evil and cunning

The regime prepared to see dead people strewn everywhere

Sharing is entertainment

Entertainment for infidels is when they see Muslims being tormented / killed horribly. Target 1 vaccine = 1 LIFE. ”

Is it true?

To look for:

Based on our research, the claim that President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) regime will carry out mass vaccination by force and death in February 2022 is unfounded. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it.

On the other hand, the government is targeting up to 400 million doses of vaccine that have been administered to Indonesian citizens. The target is expected to be reached in February 2022.

“Thus, the figure of 400 million, after adding the target for children aged 12 to 17, can be reached around January or February 2022,” said Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin at the meeting. ” a working meeting (Raker) at Committee IX at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Wednesday August 25, 2021.

Refer to data Covidvax.live As of Tuesday, November 9, 2021, approximately 205 million doses of the vaccine had been administered to Indonesian citizens. Consisting of 125 million first doses or 45.5 percent of the total population and 79 million second doses or 28.8 percent of the population.

In September 2021, University of Indonesia epidemiologist Tri Yunis Miko predicts that 60-70% of the goal for the first dose of vaccination can be reached by February 2022. This prediction is based on the speed of vaccination at that time.

“At the current rate, 70% will be achieved next year or February 2022,” Miko, quoted by CNNIndonesia.com, said on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The daily chair of the West Java Covid-19 Management Task Force (Jabar), Dewi Sartika, reported that as of Thursday, October 28, 2021, West Java had injected 34,395,530 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents. The average COVID-19 vaccination rate in West Java over the past seven days to Thursday, October 28, 2021, has reached 345,247 doses per day.

Dewi hopes to increase the speed of up to 600 vaccine doses per day through the end of 2021. However, there are issues with vaccine availability and data synchronization.

From the above vaccination activities, it is evident that the vaccines administered to residents are relatively safer. However, there are post-vaccination adverse events (AEFIs) that are experienced by a number of people, such as fever, vomiting, and chills.

This AEFI is considered reasonable. However, if the complaint does not subside, it is necessary to remain calm and immediately contact the health worker at the contact number indicated on the vaccination record.

Conclusion:

The claim that the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will carry out mass vaccination by force and death in February 2022 is without merit. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it.

This information is classified as a fabricated content hoax. Manufactured content is considered the most dangerous type of fake content. This content was created with 100% content and cannot be substantiated in fact. Usually, the fabricated content comes in the form of bogus job postings and the like.

Reference:

https://www.medcom.id/nasional/peristiwa/MkMqOwRk-indonesia-targetkan-menyuntikkan-400-juta-dosis-vaksin-pada-februari-2022

https://covidvax.live/location/idn

https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210921203018-20-697525/pakar-prediksi-vaksinasi-70-persen-warga-tuntas-februari-2022

https://www.medcom.id/nasional/daerah/0kpo92Wb-jabar-sudah-suntikan-34-juta-dosis-ke-warga

https://www.unicef.org/indonesia/id/media/9896/file/Booklet_Vaksin_COVID-19_%26_KIPI.pdf

* We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that is marked as a hoax or that refutes the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016

(DHI)