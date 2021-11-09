On January 6, Panel subpoena Flynn and Eastman, scrutinizing electoral plot





WASHINGTON The House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol on Monday issued new subpoenas for half a dozen allies of former President Donald J. Trump, including his former adviser to the National Security Michael T. Flynn, as he focused on an orchestrated effort to overthrow the 2020 election.

The subpoenas reflect an effort to move beyond the events of the Capitol Riot and deepen what, according to committee investigators, gave rise to it: a concerted campaign by Mr. Trump and his network of advisers to promoting false allegations of electoral fraud as a means of keeping him in power. One of those summoned Monday was John Eastman, a lawyer who wrote a memo explaining how Mr. Trump might use the vice president and Congress to try to invalidate the election results.

By demanding records and testimony from Trump’s six allies, the House panel is broadening its review of the mob attack to include the attempt by former presidents to enlist his own government, state lawmakers across the country and the Congress in its desire to cancel the elections.

Mr Flynn discussed the seizure of voting machines and the invocation of some emergency national security powers after the election. Mr Eastman wrote a note to Mr Trump suggesting that Vice President Mike Pence could reject voters in certain states during the Electoral College vote count in Congress to deny Joseph R. Biden Jr. a majority. And Bernard Kerik, the former New York Police Commissioner who was also subpoenaed, attended a planning meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington on January 5 after supporting baseless litigation and efforts to Stop the Steal across the country to push the lie of a stolen election. .

In the days leading up to the Jan.6 attack, former allies and advisers closest to the president waged a campaign of disinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the Electoral College’s vote count, said Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and Chairman of the Committee. in a report. The select committee should know all the details of their efforts to overturn the election, including who they spoke to in the White House and Congress, what ties they had to the rallies that turned into a riot and who paid for it all.

The panel also issued subpoenas for Bill Stepien, Mr Trumps’ campaign manager, who oversaw his conversion into a Stop the Steal operation; and Jason Miller, senior campaign adviser who attended the Jan. 5 meeting at the Willard, where associates discussed the pressure on Mr. Pence not to certify the Electoral College’s results.

Angela McCallum, the National Executive Assistant for Trump Campaigns, was also part of the group that received subpoenas on Monday, which left a voicemail message for an unknown representative in the state of Michigan in which she said that she wanted to know if the campaign could count on the representative to help nominate another voters list.

The subpoenas that bring the number issued by the committee to 25 require witnesses to turn in documents this month and sit for depositions in early December. Over 150 witnesses testified in camera with committee investigators.

In a statement issued Monday evening, Kerik said his lawyer accepted the committee’s subpoena but defended his actions. He said Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, had hired him in the legal effort to investigate the election fraud allegations, but he argued he had nothing to do with with plans to try to influence Congress.

I was not hired to reverse the will of the people just to examine the integrity of the process and ensure that the results faithfully reflect the will of the people, Mr. Kerik said. As for the events of January 6, I was not involved.

Mr. Flynn, Mr. Eastman, Mr. Stepien, Mr. Miller and Ms. McCallum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Understanding the United States Riot on Capitol Hill

On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, and there was ongoing fallout.

The signs’ latest move says it focuses on how, in the days and weeks before a mob of Mr Trumps supporters stormed the Capitol and disrupted the Congressional vote tally , the closest former associates foresaw an effort spanning from the Oval Office, the House and Senate to state officials across the country.

According to investigators, the meeting the day before the riot at the Willard Hotel was key to this outbreak. The Washington Post reported that Mr. Kerik paid for rooms and suites at hotels in Washington while working with Mr. Giuliani on the Stop the Steal efforts.

They’re really tweaking that strategy at the Willard Hotel, said Barbara L. McQuade, a former U.S. lawyer and law professor at the University of Michigan. If it’s a field war room, that’s one thing. But the question is: to what extent do they plan to block the certification of the election? The Eastman memo is a real smoking gun. It really seems like a concerted effort here.

Even as the committee ramps up its investigation, it faces obstruction from Mr. Trump and many of his allies, which he has asked to challenge the panel on the basis of a claim for executive privilege.

Mr. Trump has sued the committee for keeping at least 770 pages of documents secretive of handwritten notes, draft speeches and executive orders, and tapes of his calls, meetings and emails with state officials. But the Biden administration declined to back his claim for executive privilege, arguing that such a prerogative does not exist for documents related to an attempt to undermine democracy and the presidency itself.

The Justice Department is considering whether to charge Stephen K. Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress after the House voted last month to recommend his prosecution for defying his subpoena. Another witness, Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official involved in frantic efforts to overturn the election, refused to cooperate on Friday.

Mr. Flynn, who spent 33 years as an army intelligence officer, has become one of the most extreme voices in Mr. Trump’s pressure to overturn the election.

Mr Flynn attended a meeting in the Oval Office on December 18 where attendees discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain emergency powers on matters of national security and the continued spread of the false message that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud, the committee said. The meeting came after Mr. Flynn gave an interview to the right-wing Newsmax site in which he spoke of the alleged precedent for the deployment of military troops and the declaration of martial law for the resumption of elections.

Mr Stepien led Mr Trump’s re-election campaign, which urged state and party officials to influence the election outcome by asking states to delay or deny certification of electoral votes and by sending several lists of votes in Congress to allow for a challenge to the results, the committee said. In particular, Mr. Stepien oversaw a fundraising effort that aimed to capitalize on electoral challenges and promote lies about voting machines that campaign staff had deemed false, the committee said.

Mr. Trump and the Republican Party raised $ 255.4 million in the eight weeks after the election as he promoted unfounded fraud charges.

Mr Eastman has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after it was revealed that he wrote a note to Mr Trump suggesting Mr Pence may reject voters in certain states. Mr. Eastman is also said to have attended a briefing for nearly 300 state lawmakers, in which he told the group it was their duty to correct this, this blatant conduct, and make sure that a guy didn’t put in the White House. who was not elected, the committee said.

He met with Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence to make his case, attended the meeting at the Willard, and spoke at the Stop the Steal rally on the Ellipse on January 6, ahead of the storming of Capitol Hill. As violence erupted, he sent a message accusing Mr Pence of not following his plan.

