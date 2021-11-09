Bribery allegations against UK government put Johnson under pressure





LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to talk about climate change. But his opponents want to focus on corruption. As a United Nations climate summit aimed at averting catastrophic global warming enters its final week in Glasgow, Scotland, host Johnson faces a barrage of criticism in London for his attempts to change the system that oversees the standards of legislators. On Monday, the House of Commons will hold an emergency debate on political ethics after the government tried to block the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found guilty of breaking lobbying rules. Opposition parties say the episode revealed a fast-paced and by-the-rules Conservative government, and they want a public inquiry into the corruption allegations. Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer said Johnson should apologize to the nation and clean up the Augean stable he created. However, the Prime Minister will not be in the House of Commons for Monday’s debate. He was on his way to a hospital 400 kilometers (250 miles) in the north of England for what his office described as a long-planned trip.

Johnson has insisted his government takes setting ethical standards for MPs seriously. I think it is very important that we are right, he said. We will do everything we can to get it right. We will hold members to account. Members of Parliament should not break the rules. The lobbying episode is the latest fuel for allegations that Johnson and his Tory government are not following the rules that apply to everyone. Lawsuits have been launched against governments awarding tens of millions of pounds (dollars) of contracts to provide equipment and services during the coronavirus pandemic, often in haste and with little oversight. Home Secretary Priti Patel was allowed to keep her job after being accused of intimidating staff members. Johnson himself has been criticized for agreeing to an expensive vacation to Mustique and Spain, and is being investigated by Parliament’s standards watchdog over the source of the money that was used to renovate his apartment in Downing Street, the official residence of the Prime Minister. The problem reached a boiling point after the House of Commons standards committee recommended a 30-day suspension of Tory lawmaker Owen Paterson for lobbying on behalf of two companies paying him over 100,000 pounds ($ 137,000) per year. The Commons Standards Committee said Paterson’s actions were a blatant case of paid advocacy and had brought the House into disrepute.

Instead of supporting the committees’ decision, as has happened in all similar cases for decades, Conservative lawmakers have been ordered by the government to oppose it and instead call for an overhaul of the the whole standardization process. Wednesday’s vote sparked fury and not just from the opposition. The generally favorable newspapers reflected anger, with the Daily Mail proclaiming: Shameless MPs are slipping back into foolishness. Sleaze corrupt or unethical behavior, often for financial gain, is a particularly moving word in British politics, especially for Tories. Sordid Conservative allegations have been made against Conservative governments for decades. The media and political backlash sparked a quick turnaround in the government, saying it would seek inter-party consensus on overhauling the disciplinary process. Paterson abruptly left Parliament after 24 years as a legislator. The Paterson scandal sparked calls from transparency groups for a review of the rules on lawmakers with second jobs. Members of Parliament are allowed to earn outside income in addition to their annual salaries of 82,000 pounds ($ 110,000), provided they declare it and it does not turn into lobbying.

Environment Minister George Eustice said the outcry was a teacup storm of little interest to the general public. But former Tory Prime Minister John Major lashed out at Johnson, saying the way the Tory government had acted was shameful, bad and unworthy of this government or any other government. There is a general whiff of we are the masters now of their behavior, Major told the BBC. It must stop, it must stop soon.

