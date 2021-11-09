Turkish ministry ordered Schengen visas for officials linked to the country’s intelligence services





Two Islamist agents linked to the Turkish secret service received assistance from the Turkish Foreign Ministry to obtain their Schengen visas from the Belgian consulate in Istanbul through diplomatic channels in order to issue an official statement and obtain urgent approval. According to Nordic Monitor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a most urgent note to the Belgian embassy in Ankara on May 19, 2017, asking the Belgian consulate to process two Schengen visas for the two officials as soon as possible. Turkish Youth Foundation (TUGVA), which is run by the family of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. TUGVA President Ismail Emanet and Vice President Sekcin Koc will attend the NATO conference on May 24, which Turkish President Rexep Tayyip Erdogan will attend, as a member of the Presidency Committee of the Republic from Turkey. Ismail Emanet and Sekcin Koc will travel by plane from the Presidency. So there is no reservation of a plane ticket, the letter reads. Additionally, TUGVA, which Nordic Monitor says is an extension of Turkish intelligence under the guise of an NGO and has a secret mandate to recruit young people in Turkey and diaspora communities to help support the Islamist regime. of President Erdogan. The foundation manages many dormitories in Turkey, has access to schools and promotes a political Islam aligned with the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood. The statement from the General Directorate of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals that Ismail Emanet, the head of TGVA, and the deputy Sekin Ko were part of the delegation of presidents and indicated that the reason for their visit to Brussels was linked to a NATO summit. The two were also part of President Erdoan’s official delegation, which was due to attend the summit in Belgium on May 25. However, according to a memo leaked in TUGVA archives, the two officials planned to meet with the president to discuss the foundation’s activities and receive advice on continuing operations in Turkey and abroad. The note also mentioned the following figures, which TGVA could contact in an attempt to mobilize young people in Turkey and invite them to a youth convention there: Khaled Mashal, former Hamas chief and currently head of Hamas’ political bureau abroad

Figure of the Tunisian Muslim Brotherhood, Rashid al-Gannushi

Bosnian Muslim politician Bakir Izetbegovic, former Bosnian member of the Bosnian presidency The memo also said TGVA officers planned to meet on the plane with Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu and Erdoan’s chief advisor and spokesperson Brahim Kaln to discuss the areas of study. on which the foundation must focus for the future.

