Watch China | The real reason Xi Jinping is pushing for a “historic resolution”

On October 18, the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee ruled that the sixth plenary session of the 19e The CPC Central Committee will be held from November 8 to 11. One of the main tasks of the Central Committee will be to consider and approve a resolution concerning the historical experience of the party since its founding 100 years ago.

If this resolution is approved, it will become the third landmark resolution passed by the CPC, and the first since Deng Xiaoping’s time.

As the Sankei Shimbun reported in a related October 19 article, the real reason the Xi Jinping regime is now pushing this resolution is that it plans to invest President Xi with authority comparable to that enjoyed by former senior leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

In fact, I believe Xi has another related but hidden motive.

When the CCP passed its historic first resolution in 1945, it established Maos’ one-man dictatorship by offering a definitive account of the intra-party political struggles that preceded it.

From that time until his death in September 1976, Mao ruled the party and the state as an absolute dictator. As a result, China sank into the political chaos of the Cultural Revolution and experienced a truly dark period.

In 1981, Deng Xiaoping, who had become a victim during Mao’s lifetime, ushered in the passage of a historic second resolution. This resolution naturally delivered a verdict on political unrest during the Cultural Revolution. And it reflected the harm done by one-man dictatorships like Mao’s.

Commemorative medals for Mao Zedong (left) and Xi Jinping (center and right)

As a result of this introspection, during the Deng era, the CCP introduced the collective leadership system and the mandatory retirement system for rulers in order to prevent the recurrence of such one-man dictatorship. Even Deng, though in fact remaining the supreme leader, made a habit of consulting with other party elders and official party leaders before making important decisions. In addition, he gave up all his official positions during his lifetime.

This political style continued during the later Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao eras. In the case of Hu, Xi’s immediate predecessor, the collective leadership system remained in place, even though Hu held both the positions of CPC general secretary and head of state.

During Hus’s tenure, effective party and state governance continued to be in the hands of the nine members of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Central Committee, who collectively made decisions and shared responsibilities. Moreover, after Hu stepped down from these two positions after two five-year terms, he more or less disappeared from the political scene.

Now, however, Xi has gotten rid of or seems determined to get rid of these two good heirlooms put in place by Deng.

Poster by Deng Xiaping, whose reforms would become “obsolete” by the new resolution.

It has been about nine years since Xi became secretary general of the CCP. The first thing he did was consolidate power in his own hands. This included not only the power to make political, military and diplomatic decisions, but also the authority over economic management, which under the Hu administration was vested in the prime minister as head of the State Council. . Xi’s monopolization of power now aligns with that of Mao at its peak.

In addition, Xi is now busy preparing the ground for the revision of the Chinese constitution, so that the term limit for serving as president is abolished and he can retain this post.

In doing so, he will also be able to be re-elected general secretary of the CPC at the party congress scheduled for the fall of next year, which will allow him to take a decisive step towards his ultimate goal of becoming a dictator for life. .

The aforementioned landmark resolution can be seen as one facet of the overall effort to prepare public opinion for this eventuality.

Xi apparently intends to use the resolution to herald the start of a Xi era that is clearly distinct from the Deng era. He aims to do this by consigning to forget the collective leadership system and the mandatory retirement system for leaders of the Deng era as a past history, and to legitimize his own political style as a dictator.

In other words, Xi wants to emulate Mao, who used the first historic resolution in the history of the CCP to establish the framework for his personal dictatorship. By establishing a third resolution, Xi will have firmly entrenched his power to justify his own dictatorial status.

If Xis’ project is successful, it will mark the dawn of a new era in which Xi Jinping will become a lifelong dictator equal to or even surpassing the status of Mao Zedong. One can only imagine the calamities that could afflict the Chinese people in the days to come.

Author: Seki Hei

Author: Seki Hei