Ahead of 2024, Donald Trump in Tampa for GOP fundraising

Former President Donald Trump waves ahead of Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. (Photo by Michael Zarrili / Getty Images)

TAMPA, Florida – Just hours after hinting he would run for president again in 2024, Donald Trump will be in Tampa to attend a fundraiser for Congressional Republicans.

The former president speaks at the annual Republican Congressional National Committee dinner Monday night in Tampa. The NRCC is the fundraising arm of Republicans in the House of Representatives.

“I can’t wait to be there! Trump said in a brief press release announcing his appearance.

Meanwhile, Trump told FOX News he would “probably” wait until after the 2022 midterm election to officially announce whether he will run for president in 2024.

“I’m definitely thinking about it and we’ll see,” Trump said. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably announce it after the mid-terms.”

When asked if he would consider Gov. Ron DeSantis as a running mate, Trump replied, “He’s a good man, but we have a lot of great people. He’s been good.”

DeSantis officially filed the documents Friday to run for re-election as governor. Despite being mentioned regularly as a potential presidential candidate and his frequent appearances on FOX News, DeSantis has so far insisted that he wants to focus on the Sunshine State’s issues.

“I don’t envision anything other than my job,” he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “It’s quite on the road; it’s not something I’m planning.”

