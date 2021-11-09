modi: PM Narendra Modi will launch the Purvanchal highway on November 16 | India News





LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the 341 km Purvanchal highway between Lucknow and Ghazipur on November 16. It is one of many state projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, which is expected to raise poll-linked political temperatures in the UP by making frequent visits to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for megaprojects. in November and December.

While he is likely to lay the groundwork for Noida International Airport, Noida Film City and the Ganga Highway between Meerut and Prayagraj, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the factory of fertilizer and AIIMS in Gorakhpur, the political backyard of CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to UP government sources, the prime minister is expected to inaugurate the Purvanchal highway from Sultanpur on November 16. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 42,000 crore, the highway is touted as a catalyst to spur development in the socio-economically impoverished east of the UP. The foundation stone for the Purvanchal highway was laid by Modi in Azamgarh in July 2018.

Likewise, the first stone of the Ganga highway, 594 km long, will be laid by PM Modi next month. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Noida Airport and Film City at Gautam Budh Nagar.

Modi is also expected to visit Jhansi this month. Here he will attend the celebrations for the 193rd anniversary of the birth of Rani Laxmi Bai. Preparations are underway for the MP gathering at the Jhansi Fort complex.

The prime minister will report many development projects, including a tap water supply project in Jhansi. Apart from this, the foundation stone for the investment projects will be laid in the Jhansi node under the defense corridor. The PM will participate in the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the factory being installed by Bharat Dynamics Ltd there.

The prime minister is also expected to dedicate the hallway of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi next month. The project, launched in March 2019, is offered at a cost of around Rs 400 crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-to-launch-purvanchal-expressway-on-november-16/articleshow/87590279.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos