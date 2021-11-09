PM abandons plan to seek help from IMF chiefs for $ 6 billion deal





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has “abandoned” a telephone project to the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which the government decided last week to seek the intervention of the official to remove obstacles to the relaunch of the agreement of $ 6 billion. .

The proposal was launched amid the government’s decision to reintroduce fundamental changes to the already approved draft of the State Bank of Pakistan’s amendment to the 2021 bill, sources told the Express Tribune.

The government asked the IMF to allow it to make a few more changes to the bill, including keeping open the possibility of borrowing from the central bank and keeping the finance secretary on the SBP board. indicated sources.

The approval of the 2021 SBP amendment bill and the introduction of the finance bill in the National Assembly to provide a mini-budget remain the two main obstacles to the relaunch of the $ 6 billion bailout.

Sources told The Express Tribune that Prime Minister Khan and financial adviser Shaukat Tarin discussed the proposal to phone IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The purpose of the phone call was to request Kristalina’s intervention to relax the condition for approval of the SBP bill, the sources noted.

“There is no need to call the managing director of the IMF,” the financial adviser told The Express Tribune on Monday when asked to say whether a call had been made to the managing director last week.

Usually, the IMF issues a statement or tweets about an interaction between the managing director and the head of a government.

Sources maintained that the government instead shared a list of new amendments it now wants to introduce in the 2021 SBP amendment bill.

The federal cabinet approved the SBP bill on March 9, 2021, but did not read it. In March, The Express Tribune raised the issue of granting absolute autonomy to the central bank and approval of the bill by the federal cabinet without even considering it.

In addition to calling half a dozen previously approved clauses unconstitutional, the finance ministry has suggested more fundamental changes to the bill.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem forwarded Pakistan’s legal position on the SBP bill to the IMF last week, causing a stir at IMF headquarters.

The IMF was slow to digest the disclosure that some of the changes already made to the bill were in fact unconstitutional.

In a major change, after previously agreeing to permanently close the door on SBP borrowing, the government again suggested to the IMF that it wished to keep this option, sources said. The justice minister told the IMF that under the constitution the federal government has the power to borrow money.

The federal government has not borrowed from the central bank as part of the IMF program but is now reluctant to give legal cover to this temporary ban, in place since July 2019. Sources indicate that the IMF’s chief of mission , Ernest Rigo, had refused last week to accept. this application.

The ban on borrowing from the central bank has left the government at the mercy of commercial banks, which last week demanded an interest rate significantly above the 7.25% policy rate.

The IMF is now expected to give its final position on the proposed new amendments. The government is racing against time to meet the goal of approving a $ 1 billion loan tranche by December 17. Sources said the government has shown its intention to maintain monetary and fiscal policies.

Coordination Council, which is an important statutory forum for aligning the country’s monetary and fiscal policies. In accordance with the approved bill, the government had previously agreed to abolish this council.

Sources said the government is now also keen to keep the finance secretary on the central bank’s board, which he had previously agreed to remove.

Approval of the amending bill was the condition that hampered a deal between Pakistan and the IMF for a $ 1 billion loan tranche, Tarin revealed last week.

Last week, the justice minister told the IMF about clauses the federal cabinet approved in attempts to grant absolute autonomy without accountability, but which were unconstitutional provisions.

These are linked to a mechanism for removing the governor from the SBP, allowing him to appear before Parliament bypassing the Finance Division, granting absolute immunity to the governor and others from any kind of investigation and limiting the powers of Parliament to amend the SBP law in the future.

