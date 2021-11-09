Politics
Boris Johnson urged to apologize by senior Tory amid sleazy
Boris Johnson has been urged by a senior Tory MP to apologize for his handling of the sordid row that has engulfed his party following Owen Paterson’s rebuke.
With backbench Tories still angry after government flip-flop on standards reform last week, former chief whip Mark Harper said the prime minister should apologize to the public and deputies.
It comes after Tory MPs were ordered Wednesday to vote for a new committee to review a modified appeals system following the assent of former environment secretary Mr Paterson only so that ministers backtrack after opposition parties refused to cooperate.
At the start of a three-hour emergency debate in the House of Commons following the row over Mr. Paterson’s treatment, Mr. Harper said backbench MPs deserve thoughtful decisions and solidly founded.
He said: If on occasion, like on this occasion, if the team captain is wrong, then I think he should come and apologize to the public and to this House, that’s the right thing to do to show leadership.
Ahead of the debate, Mr Johnson declined to apologize when broadcasters repeatedly asked him during a visit to Northumberland if he would do so, arguing that MPs have long been concerned about the way investigations on standards were dealt with.
Several 2019 admission conservatives joined to speak on the sleaze row during the House of Commons debate, with one MP admitting he had been through a miserable period since last week’s vote.
Aaron Bell, the Newcastle-under-Lyme MP who rebelled to oppose the amendment on Wednesday, said many of his colleagues elected in Mr Johnson’s landslide victory wished they had chosen to vote differently and fought.
He told MPs: The reality is that my friends should not have been put in such an odious position.
In the aftermath of the row, Paterson announced he was stepping down as an MP after 24 years, blaming the cruel world of politics.
This followed a recommendation from the Commons Standards Committee that he should be suspended from Parliament for six weeks after committing a blatant violation of the age-old ban on paid lobbying by MPs.
Mr Paterson had hoped to challenge the finding through a new appeal system, but MPs on all sides of the House were angry at how ministers had sought to confuse his case with broader reform of the system.
Monday’s debate opened with House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle imploring MPs to fix the issue.
He said any review of the process for MPs to appeal rulings against them should be done on a multi-party basis.
Sir Lindsay warned MPs against criticism from Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, who investigated Mr Paterson’s conduct and was unable to defend herself.
He also urged MPs on all sides to tone down political fire.
In addition to facing calls for an apology, the PM has come under fire for choosing to stay away from the Commons, leaving Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay to open for the government.
Downing Street said the Prime Minister was unable to return to Westminster in time after a long-planned visit to an NHS hospital in Northumberland.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Tory leader was afraid he had given the green light to corruption by saying the rules to stop vested interests did not apply to his friends.
When asked to lead, he chose to go into hiding. His concern, as always, is self-preservation, not the national interest, he said.
Mr Barclay said that while there were concerns that needed attention, ministers erred in proceeding as they did last week.
First of all, I would like to express my regrets and those of my ministerial colleagues for the mistake made last week, he said.
We recognize that there are concerns throughout the House about the standards system and also about the process by which possible violations of the code of conduct are investigated.
Yet while genuine concerns clearly deserve more attention, the way the government approached last week’s debate has confused them with responding to an individual case.
Mr. Harper, during his contribution to the Commons, also said it would be a mistake to offer Mr. Paterson a peerage, following speculation in the press this weekend that the former North Shropshire MP could be given a place in the House of Lords.
It comes after SNP Commons chief Pete Wishart said he asked the Metropolitan Police to investigate peer appointments to Lords by the Conservative Party.
Mr Wishart wants an investigation to focus on an Open Democracy and Sunday Times investigation which, among other claims, found that nine of the party’s former treasures have been raised to the upper house since the Tories returned to power in 2010.
