Pakistan asks TV stations to air “map of Pakistan” including Indian territory by 9pm





In another youthful attempt to bow to Imran Khan’s whimsical whims, the Pakistani government mandated all news channels in the country to display the “Pakistan map” daily before broadcasting the 9pm newscast. A notification was issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) titled “Streamlining the Correct Use of Pakistan’s Political Map” on November 3, requiring all news channels to broadcast the “news”. political map ‘of the country for 02 seconds before the broadcast. the newsletter at 9:00 p.m. on a regular basis.

Imran Khan unveiled this “new political map” in August 2020, on the eve of the first anniversary of the repeal of Article 370, a decision that stripped the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, making sovereign claims over all of Jammu. and Kashmir and the former princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat.

Map of Pakistan

The notification issued by PEMRA stated: All news channels (public and private) must display the political map of Pakistan for two seconds before regularly broadcasting the news bulletin at 9 p.m., says the PEMRA directive issued on November 3, according to which went public on Sunday.

Mapping the country into new dimensions: The government is asking all TV stations to flash the map of Pakistan for 2 seconds before regularly broadcasting the newsletter at 9:00 p.m. Why not the national anthem? and ask the public to stand up before watching the bulletin? pic.twitter.com/lS9MOUQfch

Fazil Jamil (@faziljamili) November 7, 2021 whims

All licensees of satellite TV channels (news and news / regional language) are therefore required to comply with the aforementioned recommendation in letter and spirit without fail, he said.

According to PEMRA, the instructions to the television stations were issued in response to a letter from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dated September 16.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry defended his ministry’s decision to send the instruction to PEMRA, saying the government had the power to do so under Article 5 of the PEMRA ordinance of 2002.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan unveils new “map of Pakistan” including Indian territory

On the eve of the first anniversary of the repeal of Article 370, a decision that removed the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan released a new political map, making sovereign claims on the whole of Jammu and Kashmir and the former princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat.

Calling it a historic day, Imran Khan unveiled the new political map, adding that the new political map of Pakistan represents the ambition of Pakistani nationals. Along with a new map, Pakistan had also requested the use of the IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and not the IOJK (India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) or the IOK (India Occupied Kashmir). In addition, all TV and radio stations were invited to broadcast the national anthems of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir immediately after a minute of silence on August 5.

