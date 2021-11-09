Former President Trump attends House GOP fundraiser in Tampa one year into mid-session





TAMPA (WFLA) Former President Donald Trump attended a major fundraiser for House Republicans as the GOP turns its attention to the 2022 midterm elections a year from now.

I will be doing a panel discussion and speaking tonight at the annual Republican Congressional National Committee dinner in Tampa, Trump said in a statement on Monday. Can not wait to be there !

Trump has endorsed Pinellas County Republican and Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna for the second time.

I hope to be one of five seats targeted to take over the House in 2022, Luna said, before attending the dinner and reception at the Tampa Convention Center.

Luna is hoping to make Florida’s 13th Congressional District blush with Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist stepping down from that seat to run for governor.

We’re really excited to be back on the campaign trail, she said, but I think a lot of people, especially with what happened in Virginia, are very excited. Above all, many, many conservatives realize that at the end of the day people want to focus only on what is best for their families.

USF political scientist emeritus professor Dr Susan MacManus said Florida Republicans should be encouraged by Glenn Youngkins’ surprise victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s narrow victory in the New Jersey.

It was also a pretty big wake-up call for Florida Democrats, MacManus said. They can’t waste a second of time because we have a lot of races next year.

MacManus has said she expects it to be a costly year for Florida politics, especially with key races for Governor and the U.S. Senate.

This is important if you want to win a seat in Congress, you also have to raise a lot of money, she said. But it’s much more difficult to raise money for a raffle race.

Luna told 8 On Your Side that Trump is organizing a fundraiser for his campaign in December in Mar-A-Lago.

In Congressional District 13, State Representatives Ben Diamond and Michele Raynor Goolsby, along with former Obama adviser Eric Lynn, are seeking the Democratic nomination.

“Democrats obviously have a lot of work to do to effectively communicate our message,” said Diamond, “but more importantly, I think we have a lot of work to do to listen to voters.

In an interview released Monday by Fox News, Trump said he would likely wait until after the mid-term of 2022 to announce whether he would run for president again in 2024.

“I definitely think about it and I can see it,” Trump told Fox News. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably announce it after mid-term.”

