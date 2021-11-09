Boris Johnson weakened by a new domestic political crisis





Posted on Nov 8, 2021, 7:06 PMUpdated Nov 8, 2021, 7:12 PM

The two-week Glasgow climate conference was to give Boris Johnson an opportunity to deploy his diplomacy internationally. This month of November is also crucial for the future of its relationship with the European Union, as the United Kingdom pleads for a flattering of the customs rules applied in Northern Ireland since Brexit. Alas, the British Prime Minister is caught up by a new scandal which lifts the veil on the questionable practices of some read Westminster. Boris Johnson sparked outrage last week by bringing his support a deputy who was to be suspended temporarily for having used his position in Parliament to honor lobbying contracts. Owen Paterson, a former member of the Cameron government, was paid 100,000 pounds per year by a food group, Lynn’s Country Foods, and a clinical diagnostic company, Randox, involved in the Covid testing system set up by the government. Counterproductive maneuver The Prime Minister initially pushed for his Conservative majority to vote in favor of changing the rules of the House of Commons to spare Owen Paterson his suspension. The maneuver was counterproductive. Dozens of Conservative MPs challenged the Prime Minister by voting against this resolution. Faced with this uproar, Boris Johnson had to reverse. As for his protégé, he was forced to resign. So far, Boris Johnson has held up well in the polls despite the accumulation of socio-economic difficulties ranging from supply problems to soaring energy prices, to tax increases. This new crisis, which this time undermines his probity, has dropped the satisfaction level of 7 points in the polls. In the latest Ipsos Mori poll, the Downing Street tenant is no longer credited with a 34% satisfaction rate, a level comparable, however, to that of his predecessors after two years in office, except Tony Blair. The curve in voting intentions, in the event of legislative elections being held today, has intersected with that of Labor for the first time since September 2020, when its handling of the pandemic was highly controversial. Refusal to debate While a debate on the rules governing the work of parliamentarians was organized urgently Monday afternoon in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson refused to participate, justifying his absence by a visit to a hospital long planned in the north-east of England. He preferred to send Steve Barclay, Minister of State in the Cabinet Office, to coal. However, he reacted in the middle of the day, saying we had to get it right and hold MPs to account. Labor leader Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of giving the green light to corruption. Instead of repairing the damage caused, the Prime Minister ran away, he said, in the face of rather sparse Conservative ranks. In the meantime, the House of Commons could adopt new rules to better regulate the work of Members, who could be prohibited from accepting roles as external consultants, such as the outcome of the expense report scandal in 2009 which took place. was translated by a hardening of the rules. Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, felt that Parliament did not perform in its best light last week. We have to find another way, he added.

