Women in Erdoan: we are not giving up on the stanbul convention

The president and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, addressed the audience after the presidential cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara yesterday (November 8).

Erdoan spoke about a range of issues, including the prices of natural gas and electricity, the coronavirus pandemic, classroom education, and the profanity of opposition party Y Ltf Trkkan for a citizen as well as women’s organizations and the stanbul convention.

He argued that while “natural gas prices have risen from US $ 115 to US $ 1,100 in Europe, Turkey still offers natural gas consumed by citizens in households for almost US $ 150.”

Listing the “price cuts and support” provided by the state for natural gas and electricity bills and fuel oil prices, Erdoan announced that “the TRT and Energy Fund shares on the electricity bills have been lifted “.

Referring to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak amid a high number of cases and deaths in the country, the President stressed, “The debate on schools must end now. Classroom education in schools will certainly continue. Erdoan also “announced the good news” that 40,000 new health workers will be appointed to the Ministry of Health.

Erdoan on women’s rights

Later in his speech, Erdoan lashed out at opposition Y Party Ltf Trkkan, who recently stepped down as parliamentary group deputy chairman at the behest of Y party chairperson Meral Akener in the middle of a huge reaction against the profanity he uttered for a citizen.

Speaking to women’s organizations, Erdoan said:

“I call women’s NGOs from here. You, women’s NGO, what are you doing? Will you only stand up when a woman, a woman in your organization is cursed and insulted? the streets when the sister of one of our martyrs is cursed and insulted? I wonder how long you will continue to ignore the attack on our martyr’s sister.

“Whoever utters a sentence beginning with the stanbul convention in this country, our women must first show the strongest reaction against them.”

“We will not give up the Stanbul Convention”

Pronounced some four months after Turkey’s final withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention by a presidential decision amid widespread protests, the remarks sparked outrage among women.

Here are some reactions on social media:

“Whoever makes the Stanbul Convention an enemy is himself the enemy. We are not abandoning the Stanbul Convention.”

Whoever opposes the Istanbul Convention is the enemy himself. We don’t give up #stanbulSzlemenden Dilek Ylmaz (@Dilekyilmazt) November 8, 2021

Women for equality platform: “We are not giving up on the stanbul convention. We will continue to talk about the stanbul convention and reveal the illegal withdrawal everywhere. Those who defend the convention, the women’s movement and organizations cannot be targeted. We cannot be targeted. do not accept. We react. “

We don’t give up #stanbulSzlemenden

Explain the Istanbul Agreement everywhere; We will continue to delay illegal signature removal. Defenders of the Convention, women’s movements and organizations cannot be targeted. We do not accept.#React https://t.co/3MbjBKVhPV Currently in the Kadn platform (@esik_platform) November 8, 2021

“We start by saying: ‘We are not abandoning the Stanbul Convention and say in conclusion:’ The ideology of virility, of deviance, kills’. The Stanbul Convention saves lives. “

What happened?

Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention with a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette on March 20, 2021.

The decision in question said that “the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, which was signed by Turkey on May 11, 2011 and approved by the Ministerial Decree No. 2012/2816 of February 10, 2012, will be terminated by Turkey in accordance with Article 3 of Presidential Decree No. 9. “

Following this presidential decision published at midnight, several Internet users, defenders of women’s rights, lawyers and politicians, denounced the decision, recalling that the convention was unanimously approved in Parliament and stressing that it is not possible for Turkey to withdraw from an international convention. with a presidential decision.

After the presidential decision to withdraw Turkey from the Stanbul Convention sparked criticism and objections in Turkey and around the world, the presidency’s communications branch issued a written statement on the matter on March 22.

“As we know, Turkey was the first signatory to the Istanbul Convention,” the statement noted, saying that “the Stanbul Convention, originally intended to promote women’s rights, was hijacked by a group of people. attempting to normalize homosexuality, which is incompatible with Turkey’s social policy. and family values. Hence the decision to withdraw.

The 10th chamber of the Council of State finalized the court cases requesting the suspension of the execution and the annulment of the presidential decision withdrawing Turkey from the stanbul convention before July 1, when the stanbul convention will not be no longer in force in Turkey, according to Article 80 of the Denunciation Convention.

By a vote of three to two, the 10th chamber of the Council of State rejected the requests for a stay of execution and annulment of the presidential decision, which withdrew Turkey from the Stanbul Convention, or the Council Convention of Europe on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. (EMK / SD)