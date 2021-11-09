Karnataka environmentalist Padma winner Shri Tulsi Gowda welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted environmentalist Tulsi Gowda with joined hands. New Delhi: Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist, was among 119 Padma Prize winners for the year 2020. A photo of the Karnataka tribe greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, key ministers and dignitaries at the ceremony was widely shared on networks social. Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were seen waving their hands to her. The PM also posted the image on Instagram. Many on Twitter captioned it “Picture of the Day.” The Prime Minister was also seen in one of the photos shaking hands with the environmentalist and speaking to him. Picture of the day#PadmaAwards (Source: BRP) pic.twitter.com/nSwRu92ON9 Akhilesh Sharma (@ akhileshsharma1) November 8, 2021 Picture of the day ????????#PadmaAwards#PeoplePadma#NewIndia ???????? pic.twitter.com/MduYMy60Up Rajeev Chandrasekhar ???????? (Rajeev_GoI) November 8, 2021 Tulsi Gowda a 72 year old Indian environmentalist and tribal legend from the village of Honnali, Karnataka. She has planted and cared for over 30,000 saplings, making immense contributions to the preservation of the environment. She is honored to #PadmaShri She is the pride of the Indian now. pic.twitter.com/CvMZmWJobG Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) November 9, 2021 Tulsi Gowda, originally from the village of Honnali in Karnataka, has worked for the environment for more than six decades and has planted more than 30,000 saplings. She takes care of the forest department nurseries. The 77-year-old is from the Halakki tribes and is renowned for being a forest encyclopedia with “endless knowledge” of plants and herbs. President Kovind introduces Padma Shri to Smt Tulsi Gowda for social work. She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted over 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities over the past six years. decades, “tweeted the chairman of the Indian office. Born into a poor family, Tulsi Gowda lost her father when she was two years old. Very young, she started working with her mother in a local nursery. She never went to school and got married when she wasn’t even a teenager. After working for over 30 years in a state nursery, he was offered a permanent job. She retired after 15 more years at the age of 70.

