Review of Jokowi’s Strategy to Free “Self-Selling” Ministers





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reportedly released the Ministerincrease eligibility before the 2024 presidential election. President Jokowi is seen as wanting to become akingmaker‘. “Is Pak Jokowi ready to become a kingmaker? It is very possible, because Pak Jokowi would like someone who has also worked with him to continue what he has done as chairman, ”said the founder of the Public Opinion Research Focus Group. Indonesian (KedaiKOPI), Hendri Satrio (Hensat), to detik.com, Tuesday (9/11/2021). Hensat suspects Jokowi of wanting the development that has been achieved to be continued by the next president. “Fortunately, all of the presidential candidates currently circulating in polling institutions, including the KedaiKOPI polling agency, have collaborated with Pak Jokowi,” Hensat said. According to Hensat, by “selling” freely, ministers are being asked to execute government programs well and the results must be good. “Of course, when Mr. Jokowi said this, Mr. Jokowi had already prepared reward and Punishment too. So when if Minister too busy with increasing eligibility and popularity, ”Hensat explained. “But then forget about his performance as Minister, forget the performance of the vision and mission of how to produce a good job. It must therefore be ready to be replaced, “he added. On another occasion, the executive director of Indonesian political settings, Adi Prayitno, said it was necessary to reassure whether Jokowi really freed his ministers to “sell himself”. If that’s true, Adi fears the law of the jungle might happen. “Whoever is strong wins. This has the potential to make the cabinet unstable as there is a ‘civil war’ between the ministers. Right now it looks cool, but as we approach the political year next year, the tension between ministers may simmer, “Adi added. Read more on the next page.

