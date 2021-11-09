Ashok Gehlot at PM Modi – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further reduce excise taxes on fuel in order to provide relief to the population.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Gehlot also demanded that an instruction be given to the oil companies to stop the continued increase in fuel prices so that people benefit from reduced excise taxes.

On November 3, the central government announced a reduction in excise duties on gasoline to Rs.5 per liter and on diesel to Rs 10 per liter to give consumers respite from record-breaking Gehlot retail fuel prices. demanded that the Center further reduce excise duties by Rs. 10 on gasoline and Rs 15 on diesel.

If the Center reduces excise duties, VAT in the state will automatically be reduced by Rs 3.40 on gasoline and Rs 3.90 on diesel.

As a result, Rajasthan is prepared to bear a loss of income of Rs 3,500 crore, the chief minister said in a statement.

He said that after 2016, the Center reduced the state’s share of excise duty on the price of fuel and states do not receive any share of additional or special excise taxes charged by the Center.

“Continually reducing the state’s share of taxes is contrary to the spirit of cooperative fiscal federalism,” Gehlot said.

The chief minister said that it is the state’s right under the Constitution to impose taxes for the collection of revenue for various development projects.

“To excessively increase excise taxes first, then reduce them and simultaneously create a competitive environment between states to reduce VAT is also contrary to the spirit of cooperative federalism,” Gehlot said.

He said during the lockdown, the Center increased excise duties on gasoline by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 13 per liter.

From November 4, 2021, there was talk of relieving the public by reducing Rs 5 on gasoline and Rs 10 on diesel.

Gehlot said the reality is that in 2021 itself the price of gasoline increased by around Rs 27 and the price of diesel by around Rs 25.

On the excessively high additional excise tax, only some relief has been granted.

As such, the reduction in excise duties by the Center appears insufficient, he added.

The chief minister said that over 22% of Rajasthan’s total revenue comes from VAT on gasoline and diesel.

As a reduction in VAT, the government of Rajasthan has reduced by around Rs 3 per liter on gasoline and Rs 3.8 per liter on diesel from January 29, 2021 to today.

For this reason, there is a loss of Rs 2,800 crore in state revenue every year.

Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, there was a decrease of Rs 20,000 crore in state revenue during this fiscal year until October, he said.

Gehlot said the decrease in revenue can be attributed to the Center not refunding Rs 5,963 crore GST to the state.

He said that even in such a situation, the state government did not allow the pace of state development to slow down by doing effective financial management.

The state government is ready to keep public announcements and budget promises within a limited time frame, he added.