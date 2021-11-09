Russia, Turkey try to bring bloody Middle East rivalry to South Caucasus

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to each other during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei Residence in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, Russia | Photo credit: AP

When Turkey first proposed its “3 + 3” format – the three South Caucasus states of Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan plus Russia, Turkey and Iran – last December , few people thought about it. After all, since the Soviet collapse 30 years ago, the region was largely Russia’s backyard, with little room for other actors to dislodge its overwhelming impact.

But in the past two months, the proposal has suddenly come to life. Russia and Iran have started to openly support the new format, the latter in particular seeing the same thing as Ankara – a lever of formal influence over the region for the first time in modern history. For Russia and Turkey, however, the two countries now hope to expand their bloody but cooperative foreign relations from the Middle East to the Caucasus – a development that would likely have dire consequences for the region itself.

The most obvious starting point for a severe external impact on the South Caucasus was Turkey’s military support for Azerbaijan during the 44-day Karabakh war a year ago. Turkish Bayraktar drones (presumably flown by Turkish military personnel) and operational planning support were instrumental in organizing a landslide victory for Turkey’s close ally Azerbaijan. After the war ended, however, Ankara was largely excluded from any clear future role: Russian peacekeepers took control of what remained of Armenian-held Karabakh on the ground. Turkish attempts to get involved in the negotiations and the settlement process of the Karabakh issue were successfully repelled by Moscow, which only resulted in a joint Russian ceasefire monitoring center. largely ceremonial Turkish far removed from the new front lines controlled by Russia.

It may come as a surprise, then, that the Kremlin apparently embraced Ankara’s will by supporting a new framework that would give Turkey a seat at the table. When considering the alternatives, however, Moscow’s motives become clearer. The main negotiating format for the settlement of the Karabakh issue remains the OSCE Minsk Group, created in the early 1990s and made up of the United States and France alongside Moscow as co-chairs. Washington and Paris are arguably Russia’s two main adversaries on the international stage, especially given the sharply increased security competition between Russia and France in Africa in recent years. Turkey, for its part, remains a partner with which the Kremlin can work: an eternal “enemy” with whom frequent political and even military clashes arise, but with whom agreements taking into account the interests of both parties can be obtained. The last half-decade in Syria and Libya, where Turkey and Russia have supported opposing camps (and continue to agitate against each other) but still managed to consistently reach acceptable compromises, testify to the feasibility of this relationship.

In this sense, Turkey will clearly be the winner, and the US and EU the main international losers, from any adoption of the 3 + 3 format. The new framework would wipe out Western powers altogether, which is part of why its suggestion has been strongly rejected to date by Georgia, with its particularly close Western ties. The US and the EU, which are already struggling to reclaim their influence over Armenia and Azerbaijan after last year’s war, would find themselves largely on the outside, watching the Minsk group and associated mechanisms. take a back seat to the new reality. No wonder, then, that Washington and Brussels strongly opposed the new format, while Armenia – loath to both abandon the Minsk group and give Turkey extra weight – also refused it. .

The third element of the proposed format – Iran – should continue to be found outside. While Tehran is the most influential player of the three Middle Eastern countries, where it plays an important role in affairs in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon, the way it wields this influence does not apply. just not in the South Caucasus. Iran thrives on operating in a weak or almost non-existent state environment, allowing militias supported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to dominate on the ground. The South Caucasus is a very different arena, with functioning states in all three countries and no clear capacity for non-state actors of the type Tehran prefers to gain traction. Iran is largely ignored by countries in the region, as evidenced by its recent massive war games on the Azerbaijani border just to get Baku’s attention. The 3 + 3 format would give Tehran some de jure influence, but it would certainly be a third behind Russia and Turkey.

The main losers would of course be the countries of the South Caucasus themselves. By becoming subject to the sorts of Russian-Turkish power games that have characterized the Middle East, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia would only become the latest in the line of proxy battlefields between Moscow and Ankara. One need only look at how this dynamic unfolded in Syria and Libya to see how destructive the rules of the game are: Russia and Turkey exert their influence over the local environment through devastating military campaigns involving indiscriminate airstrikes, empowering ruthless local vassals, and causing a spiral of competition through violent destruction. If Iran is added to the picture, with its policy of supporting brutal militias to enforce its will in blood in the destroyed states of the Middle East, the picture only becomes more catastrophic for the people of the Caucasus.

The Caucasus has seen more than enough wars in its history. Turning the region into another Russian-Turkish proxy playground would be a preventable recipe for more.

In agreement with Syndication Bureau

Neil Hauer is a guest contributor. The opinions expressed are personal.