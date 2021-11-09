Boris Johnson plans to take control of Independent Election Commission in new assault on democratic institutions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sparked anger from all walks of life for trying to overhaul the rules that hold MPs to account in the recent Owen Paterson affair. Johnson whipped his MPs to support a House amendment that undermined a decision by independent watchdogs over Paterson’s lobbying activities. It was adopted, but without the support of all parties, making it a political gesture against a democratic institution.

Until 248 Tory MPs voted to disrupt the process, Paterson was awaiting a 30-day suspension from parliament, according to recommendations made by The Independent Standards Committee.

Conservative MPs were backing the Johnson government’s proposal to create a new committee to look not only at the Paterson case, but the entire standards system. This system had been carefully built over several years to respond to and prevent further cases of the kind of money-for-questions scandal that plagued UK politics in the 1990s or the parliamentary spending scandal of 2009. The latter revealed widespread misuse of money taxpayers, including an example of an MP building floating island with ducks in their pond.

The recommendations concerning Paterson were made by an independent parliamentary official and unanimously approved by a interparty committee which included impartial non-parliamentarians. After a furious reaction, the government did an about-face, insisting that a consensus between the parties was important for the respect of the standards and that talks would continue to reach agreement on the changes to be made.



But the government is moving forward with another plan that also amounts to an attack on the institutions that protect democracy. The election bill, which is now entering parliament, will increase government control over the Election Commission, an independent body designed to monitor political parties and protect electoral integrity.

Interfere in the elections

Independent electoral authorities are essential components of democracy. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, international actors push for independent electoral bodies to be established to organize and regulate elections throughout Eastern Europe and elsewhere. It was believed that it was essential that these bodies be independent from the government of the day to prevent an incumbent from changing laws or practices to suit their political interests. Independent electoral bodies have become an important firewall against the erosion of democracy. They are now found in two thirds of European countries.

I found in the search for my recent delivered on the conduct of elections around the world that the independence of these bodies has a positive effect on the conduct of elections. The independence of the electoral authority turns out to be a thorn in the side of the autocrats who want to dictate the rules. Even in countries where one can be skeptical about the real independence of the organization, such as Russia, research has shown that formal independence reinforces real independence.

Ironically, independent bodies have not always been found in some of the older democracies like the United Kingdom and the United States, even though these nations have presented themselves as examples for others.

The UK finally got an electoral commission in 2000, following demands for a Standards Committee following a party funding scandal and a call to modernize elections.

The role of the committees is to ensure integrity and transparency in the financing of elections. Political parties, activists and other groups are accountable for their finances and the commission publish them openly online for all to see. It can investigate parties or activists who break these rules, and has certain enforcement powers, such as the ability to impose fines although these are often considered to be. insufficient.

Over the years, the commission has investigation Conservative Party spending and the Vote Leave Brexit campaign. He also looked at the finances of other parties, including the Liberal Democrats and campaign groups such as Momentum, the organization created to support former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn. The commission is responsible for organizing referendums and establishing performance standards for local election officials.



However, the election bill proposes to substantially weaken the independence of the committees. He proposes to strip the commission of its powers to prosecute in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It will give the government the power to establish a strategy and a policy statement for the commission to direct its priorities. It would be a blank check for the government to change the priorities of election commissions. It could, for example, stop encouraging voter turnout and accessibility and impose measures that would reduce voter turnout or the penny pinch in a way that would undermine the integrity of elections.

The bill also gives parliament (but in practice the government, assuming it has a majority) the power to critically review election commissions’ compliance with these ordinances. In other words, its independence from government would be fatally compromised.

The government recently obtained a majority on the parliamentary committee who makes appointments to the Electoral Commission. He has not shown himself willing to correct this imbalance by listening to the proposals made during the passage of the election bill to ensure that the committee is run by consensus.

Democracy under threat

The stakes are high. If this bill is passed without amendment, it will be more difficult to prosecute illegal foreign contributions to parties and future referendums will be run by a body that reports to the government of the day. Previously, independent local election officials would now have to follow instructions from the prime minister and ministers.

It’s reckless, bossy and poorly thought out. The fairness of democratic institutions, elections and public confidence in them must be protected, respected and taken into account at a time when democracy is prevalent. declining around the world. As governments have regretted the actions in the Paterson affair, the Elections Bill is a direct partisan threat to a valued institution. It is therefore important that Conservative MPs do not rush this bill without thinking more carefully about the consequences for British democracy.