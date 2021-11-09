Reshaping History: How Almighty Xi Jinping Will Come To Personify Party Priorities

This week, the sixth plenum will be historic. This is not to say that it comes at a historic moment, or that it is momentous in its own right, but rather that the event will reshape and reshape China’s understanding and consensus on history as that reflects the dominant priorities of the parties. These priorities can ultimately be summed up in one name: Xi Jinping.

< class=""> Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech on July 1, 2021 as the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary. File photo: RTHK screenshot.

The Sixth Plenum will bring a storm of political discourse in the form of a document titledResolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Main Historical Achievements and Experiences of the Party’s Centennial Struggle(), to review and approve, or shenyi(), during this weekly session. But the core function of all this verbiage, make no mistake about it, will focus on the person and power of Xi Jinping, defining his leadership as the way forward, based on an understanding of history that defines his main program.

On October 18, at a Politburo meeting of the Communist Party of China, the country’s top leaders discussed,according tothe officialPeoples Daily, the documents to be submitted for the consideration and approval of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee. It was at this point that the full name of the next resolution was publicly revealed. This report indicated that everyone present at the meeting fully endorsed the draft resolution and was unanimously in favor of the framework structure and main content of the draft resolution, believing that the draft resolution was factual, respected history, was thematically clear and complete in its summary. The resolution was therefore at that point a fait accompli and the process of the plenums ofshenyiis an empty gesture, a simple affirmation.

There will be nothing to review or approve this week. The resolution will be unveiled in its entirety to the world, so that we can all distinguish the finer points beyond it, i.e. Xi Jinping’s brutal claim to power. But we can prepare for the publication of the resolution with a little historical context. What do such resolutions mean? And why should we care about them?

First of all, this will be the third such resolution on history since the founding of the CCP. This resolution, however, will be different in that it is not a resolution on historical issues or questions, orI went(). Instead, it focuses on major achievements () and historical experience (), as the title of the document makes clear. As such, we can say that this week’s resolution is not a third CCP resolution on historical issues. It is not meant to be, like the previous resolutions, a corrective to certain errors within the CCP.

The first resolution linked to history within the CCP was the resolution of 1945Resolution on certain historical questions(), which took place in the context of the Second Sino-Japanese War and theYanan rectification movement, the first ideological mass movement within the party, which began in 1941. By March 1943, Mao had acquired real supremacy over the party and had carried out a purge of elements opposed to his power. The first resolution aimed to summarize the lessons of the political movement under the CCP since its founding, focusing on the period of the 4th Plenum of the 6th Central Committee (January 1931) and the alleged damage caused by leftist opportunism ().

The second resolution, the so-calledResolution on certain issues in the history of our party since the founding of the People’s Republic of China(), was introduced in 1981 as a corrective to questions raised by the Cultural Revolution. This resolution began:

The Chinese Communist Party has gone through sixty years of glorious struggle since its founding in 1921. In order to summarize its experience of the thirty-two years since the founding of the People’s Republic, we must briefly review the previous twenty-eight years in which the Party led the people in the revolutionary struggle for New Democracy.

The document focused on the left-wing errors in the principles governing economic and political work, on the confusion of good and evil, which resulted in considerable suffering that the resolution acknowledged, along with a reluctant admission of guilt. of Maos without undermining its revolutionary role. The main responsibility for the grave left-wing error of the Cultural Revolution, a large-scale and long-lasting error, indeed lies with Comrade Mao Zedong, according to the document. But after all, it was the mistake of a great proletarian revolutionary.

< class=""> A poster of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution. Photo: Flickr / Jornny Liu.

Unlike these two previous resolutions, the resolution introduced this week will be much more extensive in time. While the first covered a period of about 14 years and the second covered thirty-two years from the founding of the PRC, Xi Jinping’s resolution will cover the period from the founding of the CPCs one hundred years ago to our time. days.

The effect of this long history will be to focus the experiences, achievements, and historical legitimacy of the CCP in the current glories of Xi himself. As such, all of the former rulers, including Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao, will be ghosts (as one keen observer explained), and Xi Jinping’s achievements and experiences will become the dominant facts. of Chinese politics.

There will be a lot of language to unwrap and debate this week, naturally. But the simplest conclusion to draw from this moment of historical and discursive significance can be summed up in just two Chinese characters:. Xi Jinping will run for a third term in power.

