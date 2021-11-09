Connect with us

Reshaping History: How Almighty Xi Jinping Will Come To Personify Party Priorities

This week, the sixth plenum will be historic. This is not to say that it comes at a historic moment, or that it is momentous in its own right, but rather that the event will reshape and reshape China’s understanding and consensus on history as that reflects the dominant priorities of the parties. These priorities can ultimately be summed up in one name: Xi Jinping.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech on July 1, 2021 as the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary. File photo: RTHK screenshot.

The Sixth Plenum will bring a storm of political discourse in the form of a document titledResolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Main Historical Achievements and Experiences of the Party’s Centennial Struggle(), to review and approve, or shenyi(), during this weekly session. But the core function of all this verbiage, make no mistake about it, will focus on the person and power of Xi Jinping, defining his leadership as the way forward, based on an understanding of history that defines his main program.

On October 18, at a Politburo meeting of the Communist Party of China, the country’s top leaders discussed,according tothe officialPeoples Daily, the documents to be submitted for the consideration and approval of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee. It was at this point that the full name of the next resolution was publicly revealed. This report indicated that everyone present at the meeting fully endorsed the draft resolution and was unanimously in favor of the framework structure and main content of the draft resolution, believing that the draft resolution was factual, respected history, was thematically clear and complete in its summary. The resolution was therefore at that point a fait accompli and the process of the plenums ofshenyiis an empty gesture, a simple affirmation.

