Jokowi brings home gigantic investment commitments, these are the notes of economists

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The government succeeded in securing investment commitments worth US $ 44.6 billion, equivalent to rupees 637.7 trillion, during a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Glasgow for the COP26 summit.

The investment commitment from the entourage of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and other ministers and officials was higher than the previous estimate of $ 32.7 billion. In the future, this investment is considered capable of encouraging GDP growth, as well as technology transfer and wider job creation.

Bank Permata economist Josua Pardede believes that investment commitments resulting from overseas visits will have an impact in the medium to long term. Indeed, the investment commitment should be respected by 2022 at the earliest.

“The foreign investments resulting from this engagement are expected to help increase investment in Indonesia, which in turn will contribute to the process of economic growth,” Josua explained to Business, Monday (8/11/2021).

The investment flow, which is considered to be significant because of this commitment, is also seen as encouraging the participation of domestic firms in the investment. This is achieved by preparing regulations related to technology transfer, in particular for inbound high value-added foreign investments.

Joshua said the government should encourage the creation of these things spillover effect larger than foreign investment in the future.

In addition to technology transfer, commitment to trade cooperation and foreign investment should encourage greater job creation. In particular, for domestic workers. This is in line with the spirit of structural reform.

Yusuf Rendy Manilet, economist at the Center for Economic Reform (CORE), said this could be encouraged by bringing more investment into the secondary sector or manufacturing industry.

“Encourage investment in the secondary sector [industri manufaktur] become important in the effort to encourage foreign investment this year and also next year, ”said Yusuf, Monday (8/11/2021).

In the future process of realization, Yusuf stressed that the government should oversee the process end to end so that the obstacles that investors often face can be resolved quickly. The role of the Investment Working Group (Satgas) headed by the Minister of Investment, the Deputy Attorney General and the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Wakapolri), is central in terms of protecting this investment.

Previously, according to the Secretary of State (Setneg), the president’s visit to the United Arab Emirates resulted in trade commitments and investments of $ 32.7 billion. These include the cooperation between the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), INA and DB World, floating solar panels between Masdar and Pertamina, refinery Balikpapan, manufacture and distribution of vaccines and organic products.

In addition, various G42 agreements with partners in Indonesia, particularly in the fields of smart cities, telecommunications, the development of genomics laboratories, etc.

The amount of the investment turned out to be higher than previously thought. Bahlil then shared an update on the capital revenue commitment that was marked with success on Sunday (7/11/2021), which turned out to have reached $ 44.6 billion or 637.7 trillion dollars. rupees.

In it, there is an investment value of the MoU between the Department of Investment / BKPM and United States (US) Air Products worth US $ 15 billion. Then there was the engagement that came from ministerial and SOE meetings in the middle of Expo 2020 Dubai, and on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here are 15 cooperation agreements and strategic agreements that Bisnis can summarize from the visit of President Jokowi and his entourage:

(1) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Education and Training Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia;

(2) Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the Bank of Indonesia regarding cooperation in the field of payment systems and digital financial innovation;

(3) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for mutual recognition of certificates of eligibility for level of training, certification and shift work for aircrew;

(4) Memorandum of Understanding between UAE Export Credit Agency and PT Reasuransi Indonesia Utama (Persero);

(5) A memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership between PT Garuda Indonesia and Emirates Airlines is executed;

(6) Memorandum of Understanding on the Joint Investment Framework Agreement between the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) and the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG);

(7) Strategic alliance agreement for port development between the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) and DP World;

(8) Balikpapan refinery unit investment cooperation and partnership agreement between PT Pertamina Internasional – Mubadala Petroleum – Indonesian Investment Authority (INA);

(9) Instruments of ratification of treaties for the promotion and protection of mutual investments;

(10) The act of ratification of the addendum to the anti-double taxation agreement;

(11) Agreement on the exchange of notes on changes to the provisions on safe travel corridors (mutual recognition of PCR certificates and vaccines as well as cooperation between digital platforms);

(12) Cooperation agreement for the development of the floating solar panel project between Masdar and Pertamina New Renewable Energy;

(13) Memorandum of Understanding between Hayat Biotech and Bio Farma;

(14) Memorandum of Understanding between Smartfren Telcom and PT Amara Padma Sehati and G42 Investments AI Holdings RSC Ltd. ;

(15) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BKPM and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APCI).

