



Key leaders of the ruling Communist Party of China gathered on Monday for a crucial meeting that could strengthen President Xi Jinping’s grip on power. Some 400 members of the party’s powerful Central Committee have gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which is held behind closed doors, as with all meetings of China’s secret leadership. Xi Jinping is already considered a “central leader” of the Chinese Communist Party, and his ideological ideas are explicitly enshrined in the party’s constitution. Watch | Chinese Communist Party leaders hold key meeting to further strengthen Xi Jinping’s grip on power Today, Xi Jinping’s meteoric rise is set to continue, with an all-powerful body in one-party China expected to pass an unusual resolution that is expected to further strengthen Xi’s grip on all power. by paving the way for him to pursue an unprecedented third term. The most important initiative of the 19th Central Committee will probably be the adoption of a “historic resolution” on the “great achievements and historical experience of 100 years of Party battles”, the text also recognizing China’s success. during the nine years under Xi. Read also: To guide China’s future, Xi rewrites his past The Communist Party’s fascination with history is rooted in a tradition that dates back to ancient China. For centuries, Chinese imperial courts have hired historiographers to chart the rise of an emperor, which often required collecting and rewriting the history of his predecessor. History, or rather certain controlled interpretations of it, can be extremely valuable to the Chinese Communist Party. For example, Beijing has used so-called “historic claims” to disputed lands and waters to support its arguments for contemporary sovereignty, while the narrative attached to the so-called “century of humiliation” by foreign powers of The first Opium War in 1839 at the The founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949 became a central source of legitimacy for the party. Xi was raised in the country to the same level as Mao Zedong, the founding father of the People’s Republic of China, and Deng Xiaoping, the architect of the reforms that boosted China’s economic development. Xi, 68, is widely regarded as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao, with the potential to pursue an unprecedented third term as China’s supreme leader. While a 1990s constitution specified a two-term restriction on top Chinese leaders, the Chinese Communist Party overwhelmingly approved in 2018 removing the limit. Additionally, there is an unwritten 68-year-old age restriction for key officials, which Xi will certainly ignore when seeking re-election for a third term at the party convention next year. (With contributions from agencies)

