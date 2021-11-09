Turkey: Erdogan looks at himself in Ataturk’s mirror | International

“This monument is the best photograph of old and new Turkey,” thundered President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the inauguration of the new Atatrk Cultural Center (AKM for its acronym in Turkish) on October 29, the day of the Republic in Turkey. . The old AKM was “the symbol of the decrepit face of old Turkey”, and now, having overcome “many obstacles” until it was demolished and then rebuilt, its new version symbolizes the new Turkey. erdoganist. The rallying air of the speech could seem untimely as an opening act for a building dedicated to the performing arts and as a prologue to the opera that was about to be performed. But if art is always political – because of what it says or because of what it is silent – in Turkey, it is even more so.

Opera and classical music have never been lyrical entertainment for the Turks, but rather a declaration of intent. For example, when in the municipal elections of 2019, the Republican People’s Party (CHP, center-left) took over from the mayor of Hopa (northeast of the country) began to broadcast Mozart’s compositions through the megaphone of the town hall, something that the defeated Islamists of Erdogan’s party have defined as a provocation.

These arts represent the aspirations of many Turks, especially a certain middle class and certain elites. The founder of modern, secular and republican Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, pursued “the standards of contemporary civilization”, which meant achieving the economic, technological and cultural development of Western Europe. As a simple military attaché at the Ottoman Embassy in Sofia between 1913 and 1914, Mustafa Kemal marveled at the progress of opera in newly independent Bulgaria: “I now understand why the Bulgarians won the Balkan War. Already president of the new Turkish Republic, especially in his later years, with an increasingly fragile state of health, he turned to the reform of art, culture and language to leave a legacy indelible and stimulated the lyrical production of operas and classical music. Andrew Mango, author of the monumental biography Ataturk (Abrams Press, 2002), argues that the founder of the republic wanted an art “of national content and western form” in order to integrate Turkish cultural production into “universal art”.

After Atatrk’s death in 1938, the construction of an opera building for Istanbul (Ankara already had it) was designed on the central Taksim square. The project was delayed due to lack of budget until the Atatrk Cultural Center opened in 1969, a building designed by architect Hayati Tabanlioglu in a purely rationalist style, with an uncompromising iron, concrete and glass facade. outside the straight line. . It thus becomes the temple of opera, ballet and classical music and is even one of the venues for the Istanbul Biennale (1992 and 2007).

So when the AKM was shut down in 2008 by order of the government – which alleged structural failures and the need for reform – it was seen not only as an attack on culture, but also on the legacy of the government. founder of the Republic. The Atatrk Cultural Center was allowed to deteriorate and, finally, in 2018 it began its demolition to build its replacement. “Shout and rage as much as you want, we shot him,” the Islamist president said at the time. For years, the government was unable to destroy the AKM due to the criticism it faced, which is why it viewed its final demolition as a victory, says Tarik Sengl, professor at the Technical University of the Middle East.

The Atatrk Cultural Center (AKM) covered in banners against Erdogan during the Gezi protests in 2013 YANNIS BEHRAKIS (REUTERS)

Register now MRT to follow all the news and read without limits Subscribe here

But to believe that Erdogan intends to erase the heritage of the founder of the Republic is to remain on the surface. He’s actually trying to grab her figure and pretend to be her. Like Atatrk, who commissioned and oversaw the creation of the first opera written under the Republic (Ozsoy, composed by Ahmet Adnan Saygun and premiered in 1934), the opera with which the new AKM was inaugurated was commissioned directly by Erdogan. The composer of this new opera, Hasan Uarsu, who was a student of Saygun, explains in the libretto that he took into account the ideas brought by the president. Opera Sinan takes as a character the most famous architect of Ottoman classicism and splendor (16th century), but in reality he functions as a mirror in which reality is reflected: Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, with his daughter Mihrimah, claim that the architect Sinan built beautiful and large mosques which remain for posterity, despite the attempts of the vizier, Rstem Pasa, to prevent the works because they squander the funds of the imperial treasury. Not only does the desire for great works and monumentality at any cost reflect Erdogan’s later years, it is that the vizier is the Sultan’s son-in-law, as is Erdogan’s son-in-law, the controversial Minister of Finance and Director of the Treasury. , Berat Albayrak. , until his resignation and disgrace last year.

The AKM renovation is just one of the monuments to Erdogan’s triumph over space in Taksim. Paraphrasing Erdogan himself (“Who controls Istanbul, controls Turkey”), art critic Arie Amaya-Akkermans argues that “whoever controls Taksim controls Istanbul”. The square has traditionally been one of the nerve centers of the Turkish metropolis and a space of political concentration. It was the center of Gezi’s protests in 2013, when the AKM was used to hang dozens of banners against Erdogan (in homage to the use of the cultural center’s facade on May Day of the 1970s). Taksim Square and the area in which it is located has always been a very important physical and symbolic space for secular and modern social strata in Turkey. But like the AKP [el partido islamista de Erdogan] it has become more powerful, it has also made it more difficult for him to digest the presence of this space of contestation ”, underlines Sengl. Erdogan therefore crushed Gezi’s revolt without allowing the mediation recommended by his ministers, allowing him to take full control of Taksim. To conquer it.

Because the conquest continues to be for him and the Turkish Islamists an obsession, a fetish. “We regard the Atatrk Cultural Center as the last stamp we have printed on the city since the conquest of 1453,” he said in his inauguration speech, as if the “old AKM” was the equivalent of Constantinople and the old westernized elites the equivalent of the Byzantine Christians, that is to say the enemy. Unsurprisingly, although the AKM facade and structure have been reconstructed as in its previous version, its interior is completely new and is dominated by a scarlet ceramic sphere which houses the main auditorium and represents the “Red Apple” , Ottoman symbol. tradition – equivalent to the Christian legends of the Holy Grail – which relates to the conquest of Constantinople and the aspiration to universal power.

Police and armored vehicles patrol next to Istanbul’s new Taksim Mosque as it is built in September 2020 MURAD SEZER (Reuters)

Another of the “stamps” printed by Erdogan in Taksim is the new mosque, whose silhouette now dominates the square: an old aspiration of the president since he was mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s, but that successive protests against his project had prevented him from being finished. Finally, in the fall of his power, when his state of health and that of the Turkish economy made its fragility more and more evident, Erdogan inaugurated the temple last May, thus changing the structure of a place in which, until then, stood out the most was the nearby Church of the Holy Trinity (until the middle of the last century, the region was inhabited mainly by religious minorities: Greeks, Armenians and Jews). The new mosque was built in a neoclassical Ottoman style with neoclassical details.art Deco, rejecting a previous project which proposed a smaller mosque and a more contemporary architectural style. “Neoclassicism is used a lot in authoritarian regimes because it is used to say: it has always been there, it has always been like that”, explains Amaya-Akkerman.

The aim of the new works, according to Turkey’s Culture Minister, tourism entrepreneur Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, is to revitalize the Taksim region and turn it into a new cultural route. In the past, Istiklal Avenue, which opens to the southwest of the square, and the surrounding streets were where Istanbulites would go for walks, go to the movies and the theater, go out and protest. But the neighborhood has been in serious decline for years – young people have moved to other more friendly neighborhoods – and is littered with police barricades to prevent any attempted protest. “It was an area where people from different origins and social classes converged, but after the Gezi protests, it all came to an end,” says the art critic. Erdogan tried to change Taksim on several occasions, but none of his plans were functional or successful. Because Taksim, as it is conceived today, is not a space for sharing experiences, but a simple space of transition, a place where one only passes ”, he concludes.

Follow all international news on Facebook and Twitter, o fr our weekly newsletter.