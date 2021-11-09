Prior to traveling to East Kalimantan, Indonesia moved several times to the nation’s capital





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Government plans to relocate Capital city From the countries of Jakarta to Kalimantan, the prime location is partly in the regency of North Penajam Paser and partly in the regency of Kutai Kartanegara. The plan to separate the center of government from the center of the economy was announced by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi officially announced on August 26, 2019 at the State Palace. If so, it won’t be the first time Indonesia has moved its capital. Jakarta became the first capital of Indonesia, established on August 17, 1945, where the proclamation of independence of Indonesia was carried out by Soekarno and Mohammad Hatta in Jalan Pegangsaan Timur 56, Jakarta. Since then, Jakarta has become the de facto capital of the Republic of Indonesia or RI. The state capital was then transferred to Yogyakarta on January 4, 1946 when Jakarta was occupied by the Civil Administration of the Netherlands Indies (NICA). Secretly in the middle of the night by train, the Indonesian government moved the state capital from Jakarta to Jakarta Yogyakarta. After two years as the state capital, Yogyakarta was attacked by Dutch military forces during the second Dutch military aggression, President Soekarno and Vice President Mohammad Hatta were arrested and exiled on Bangka Island . Sjafruddin Prawiranegara was commissioned to form an emergency government in Bukittinggi, known as the Republic of Indonesia Emergency Government (PDRI). At that time, on December 19, 1948, the capital of the Republic of Indonesia moved to Bukittinggi. On July 6, 1949, the state capital returned to Yogyakarta after Soekarno and Hatta returned from exile. On July 13, 1949, Sjafruddin Prawiranegara surrendered the mandate of the state government and formally dissolved the PDRI. Yogyakarta later became the capital of the Republic of Indonesia, which is a state of the United States of Indonesia (RIS), which was formed on December 27, 1949. After the dissolution of RIS on August 17, 1950, the capital of the Republic of Indonesia de facto returned to Jakarta. Then, on August 28, 1961, Jakarta became the de jure capital of Indonesia on the basis of Presidential Regulation No. 2 of 1961, which was reinforced by Law No. 10 of 1964. Finally, on August 26, 2019, President Jokowi announced the relocation of the Indonesian capital to East Kalimantan. New capital The project, which will be built between the Kutai Kartanegara regency and the North Penajam Paser regency, is expected to be operational in 2024. Read: The budget for phase I of the development of the new capital amounts to IDR 510 billion HENDRIK KHOIRUL MUHID | THIS

