World must act now to avert ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan says





The World Food Program (WFP) recently confirmed that some 23 million people are walking towards famine in Afghanistan, facing “hell on earth” as winter looms, and Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the world act “now” to avert a “humanitarian catastrophe”. ‘in this war-torn country.

While sharing a BBC report on Twitter, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday that he had warned of this “humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan” and that now the WFP chief has also issued an alert.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley told the BBC the situation in Afghanistan was “as bad as you can imagine”.

“… We are now examining the worst humanitarian crisis on Earth. Ninety-five percent of the population does not have enough food, and now we see 23 million people walking towards famine, ”he added. “The next six months are going to be catastrophic. It’s gonna be hell on Earth.

“This [the international community] To [a] moral obligation to avoid this humanitarian catastrophe with which the afghan ppl (sic) is confronted ”, declared the Prime Minister.

Three million people facing famine in Afghanistan

In a separate report, WFP, the United Nations food agency, said on Monday that the number of people on the brink of famine in 43 countries had risen to 45 million, as hunger rises around the world.

The jump to 42 million people earlier in the year was largely due to a food security assessment that found an additional three million people were at risk of famine in Afghanistan, he added.

And the latest data shows that there are now more than 45 million people walking on the brink of famine, he said after a trip to Afghanistan, where WFP is increasing its support to nearly 23 million people.

Fuel prices are rising, food prices are skyrocketing, fertilizers are more expensive, and all of this is fueling new crises like the one currently unfolding in Afghanistan, as well as long-standing emergencies like Yemen and Syria. , he added.

Meanwhile, Afghan media reports that families are being forced to sell their children in a desperate attempt to survive, WFP said.

Multiple droughts in Afghanistan have combined with an economic collapse to push families to the brink, while some 12.4 million people in Syria are unsure of where their next meal will come from during the decade of conflict, he added.

