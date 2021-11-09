UP Assembly Election 2022 Modi Amit Shah To Take Over Uttar Pradesh Polls BJP Campaign Know The Calendar Of Gatherings





New Delhi: As the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah will be the main BJP campaigners for the elections. The Saffron Party has decided that the Prime Minister will organize 4 mega-rallies to influence voters. Not only political rallies, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to launch or inaugurate state and central projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in November in Uttar Pradesh. Interior Minister Amit Shah will visit the election-linked state five times in November. Read also | NSA meeting in Delhi: why dialogue on Afghanistan matters for Taliban-ruled nation PM Modi will inaugurate the Rs 42,000 crore Purvanchal Expressway on November 16th. A massive public meeting will also be hosted by the PM here. He laid the foundation stone for the project in July 2018, a year after the government of Yogi Adityanath came to power in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Jewar International Airport in Noida on November 25, which is expected to be operational by 2024, A trip by PM Modi to Jhansi is also on the agenda on November 19, on the anniversary of the birth of Rani Lakshmi Bai, who will be part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” program celebrating his 75th birthday. of independence of India. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to unveil a number of development plans and attend a public meeting at Jhansi Fort on the 193rd anniversary of the birth of Rani Lakshmibai from Jhansi. Prime Minister Modi could also attend the annual DGP / IGP conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 20 or 21, hosted by the Intelligence Bureau. Interior Minister Amit Shah will visit Prime Minister Modi’s territory in Varanasi on November 12 and 13. He will also travel to Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Basti to address rallies and meet voters.

