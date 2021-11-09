On January 6, a commission subpoena senior Trump officials, allies who have supported efforts to overturn the election





The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol issued a new set of subpoenas on Monday for the former administration and re-election campaign assistants who supported President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Six people have been subpoenaed: Bill Stepien, campaign manager for Trump’s re-election in 2020; Jason Miller, senior campaign adviser; Angela McCallum, a campaign assistant; John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who is said to have advised Trump and other members of the administration; Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser; and Bernard Kerik, an adviser who the committee said used Washington, DC hotels as “command centers” for the campaign’s electoral strategy.

The committee requires files and witness testimony between late November and mid-December.

None of those subpoenaed immediately responded to requests for comment.

The committee claimed that Trump’s campaign aides and advisers had set up a “war room” as a command center to reflect on efforts to stop the electoral vote count days before the assault on Capitol Hill.

“In the days leading up to the January 6 attack, the former president’s closest allies and advisers waged a campaign of disinformation about the elections and planned ways to stop the Electoral College’s vote count.” said Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the committee, said in a statement. “The select committee needs to know all the details of their efforts to overturn the election, including who they spoke to in the White House and Congress, what ties they had to the rallies that turned into a riot and who paid for it all.”

The Seven Democrats and Two Republicans committee has already subpoenaed dozens of former Trump aides and allies, including the organizers of the January 6 and through January 6 rallies.

Trump swiftly filed a lawsuit last month to prevent the National Archives from turning over any documents sought by the committee. Trump also urged his former aides and allies not to comply with the committee’s demands.

Trump has also sought to invoke executive privilege to prevent the committee from obtaining its White House files. The Biden administration rejected his demands.

The committee alleged Monday that Trump’s re-election campaign urged state and GOP officials to pressure state election officials to “delay or deny certification of electoral votes.”

The panel said there was a voicemail recording in which McCallum asked an unknown representative from the state of Michigan if the Trump campaign could “rely on” the representative to appoint alternate voters.

Eastman, according to the committee, has briefed nearly 300 state lawmakers on the allegations of baseless election fraud and allegedly told the group to “make sure we don’t put a guy in the White House who wasn’t elected. “.

After the election, Miller also coordinated with Trump and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s former lawyer, to discuss strategies to overturn the election results and pressure Vice President Mike Pence to certify not the electoral college tally, according to the panel. Flynn has also been involved in discussions with the campaign and the administration, he attended a meeting in December in the Oval Office where officials discussed the seizure of voting machines and the declaration of a national emergency, among other options, according to the committee.

Thompson urged witnesses in his statement to cooperate with the committee, which berated those who defied his subpoenas.

The House voted last month to hold former White House strategist Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and called on the Justice Department to lay criminal charges.

Jeffrey Clark, the former acting head of the Justice Department’s civilian division who played a key role in Trump’s efforts, frustrated committee members last week when he arrived on Capitol Hill and refused to testify , citing Trump’s trial.

