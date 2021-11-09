Imran Khan forces TV channels to show Indian Kashmir belongs to Pakistan





The Pakistani government, under Prime Minister Imran Khan, mandated all news channels in the country to display the map of Pakistan, which includes parts of India, on a daily basis before broadcasting the 9 p.m. newspaper.

Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) announced on November 3 that all news stations were to broadcast the political map “of the country for 02 seconds before the 9:00 pm broadcast on a regular basis.”

EX Bulletin reported that Imran Khan unveiled this new political map in August 2020, on the eve of the first anniversary of the repeal of Section 370, a move that removed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and l ‘turned into an ordinary Indian state.

Pakistan is illegally claiming all of Jammu and Kashmir.

All licensees of satellite TV channels are therefore required to comply without fail with the aforementioned recommendation in letter and spirit, he said.

According to PEMRA, the instructions to the television stations were issued in response to a letter from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dated September 16.

Imran Khan said the new political map represents the ambition of Pakistani nationals.

Along with a new map, Pakistan had also requested the use of the IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and not the IOJK (India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) or the IOK (India Occupied Kashmir).

In addition, all TV and radio stations were invited to broadcast the national anthems of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir immediately after a minute of silence on August 5.

Although Jammu and Kashmir are former Hindu-Buddhist lands, Pakistan maintains a claim to Indian territory and in fact occupies large areas of the region itself.

