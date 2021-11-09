Politics
India’s indigenous leaders denounce Modi over coal hypocrisy
Two adivasis men contemplate in an apocalyptic landscape the vast coal mine which replaced their ancestral forest, Hasdeo Forest, Chhattisgarh.
Vijay ramamurthy
Representatives of the Adivasi (indigenous) Indian people denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proclaiming his green credentials to COP, while simultaneously planning a massive expansion of coal mining on their lands.
The lands and livelihoods of tens of thousands of tribal people will be destroyed as part of the Modis plan to open 55 new coal mines, expand 193 existing ones and produce 1 billion tons of coal per year. Eighty percent of the new mines will be on Adivasi lands.
Large areas of tribal forests are sold without the consent of the people. Companies like Adani, Jindal and Vedanta are taking over coal deposits which are auctioned off as part of the Modis Coal Rush.
One of the targeted areas is the priceless Hasdeo Forest in Chhattisgarh, home to twenty thousand Adivasis. Two mines are already operational there, and a third, Parsa, has just been approved. The Parsa mine will be operated by mining giant Adani, whose subsidiary was recently announced as a sponsor of the Londons Science Museum.
The Adivasi (indigenous) of the Hasdeo forest are protesting against coal mining projects that would destroy their forest. Fateppur Village, Chhattisgarh
Vijay ramamurthy
Shakuntala, a leader of Hasdeo Oraon, said: If the mine lands in Hasdeo Forest, the whole area, including the Adivasis villages, will be destroyed. The forest gives us everything we need – if the mine is open, there will be nothing left. Everything will be uprooted. Earth is our Mother. We are the sons and daughters of the Earth. So how can we watch someone destroy our Mother? We are ready to give our lives for Mother Earth.
Whenever the government wants it, it gives up our land for industries and coal mines. So we Adivasis are not free. We do not accept this slavery. We will give everything to resist this slavery: our bodies, our souls, our lives, but we will never accept it. We will not give away our forests and our land. If we do, the existence of the Adivasis will be lost forever.
Phillip, an activist from Oraon. The land of his people (behind him) has been cut in half by a giant coal mine.
Vijay ramamurthy
Phillip, an activist from Oraon of Jharkhand, said: We Adivasis can save Earth, but they see no value in it. They just want us to be dead This dump you see behind me is how Modi sees us Adivasis. I want to say to Modi: you cannot stay in power for long. To Adani and Ambani: Big companies like you should also be careful. We, the Adivasis, will not simply leave our lands to you. Because, if anything can save the world, it is the worldview of the Adivasis people. There is no other way. You are destroying the environment, which is the life of the Adivasis people, by mining. Listen to me carefully: change yourself, or nature will change you for the better.
Athram, a lawyer and Gond leader from Andhra Pradesh, said: Now there is a world COP summit in progress, and I would like to warn the COP leaders at the top: You talk about protecting the environment, but the Adivasis are the real protectors of the environment. The government is implementing many projects to destroy the Adivasis. The environment is destroyed. Our culture, our way of life and our forests are being destroyed by this government.
The same heads of government go to these summits, lie that I’m saving the environment and so on. How far can they get by? Destroying our communities and destroying the environment by imposing destructive projects on our lands is against the [Paris] agreement. Here you destroy our people and there [Glasgow] you talk about protecting the environment as if you were protecting it yourself. Why are you lying like that? We Adivasis can take care of our lands; we know how to protect it. We want our land, our territory. Who are you? You sit down somewhere in Delhi and then go to meetings like this and talk like you’re a great protector of the environment. Don’t lie like that.
And Mukesh, a Ho activist from Jharkhand, said: I want to send this message to COP leaders who believe they can save our environment, while continuing to push mining and industrialization. Because of mining, our forests will be deforested, our rivers silted up. If our forests and ecosystems, which are our schools, are destroyed, then our knowledge will also be destroyed. If our knowledge is destroyed, the future of the planet will be in danger. So, this is why, to save the planet, we must save the Adivasis people who live in their ecosystems.
Survival recently launched, together with Adivasis representatives, its Adivasis Against Coal Campaign, to pressure Indian authorities to stop coal mining on Adivasis lands without their consent.
