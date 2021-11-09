Politics
India pursues new commitment on climate change at COP26
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to reduce his emissions to net zero by 2070 as part of some of the new targets set for the first full day of the COP26 Climate Summit.
India requires half of its energy from renewable sources by the end of the decade, while paying $ 1 billion to help developed countries meet their climate goals, Modi said. ..
Vietnam has said it will aim for net zero by 2050, but Brazil aims to cut emissions by 50% over the past decade.
However, neither the United States nor China, the world’s largest emitters, have made further progress on climate policy.
At the opening ceremony, world leaders warned of the dire consequences of countries failing to reach an agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C before the industrial revolution. Glasgow COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference..
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the organizer of the summit, admitted that the Climate Change Conference alone could not prevent the onset of climate change, and activist Greta Thunberg’s pledge “in some way or another ‘another one”. It was adopted.
He warned that society’s anger and impatience would be “unchecked” if world leaders did not take decisive action.
When 120 leaders gathered in Glasgow, there were notable absences from Chinese Xi Jinping and Brazilian Jail Bolsonaro, as well as last-minute cancellations from Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The UK, Spain, Denmark and Italy are working to close the $ 100 billion annual climate change commitment gap by investing new funds for developing countries.
However, the pomp and ceremony of the first day, accompanied by hours of speeches, can be of little help in resolving the serious differences facing climate negotiators. The next two weeks of COP26.
US President Joe Biden has also called for tougher action on emissions, but has exceeded his initial pledge to cut emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. And did not announce any new decision.
Concerns have been raised this week over Biden’s ability to convey the revolutionary framework on climate change to Congress, raising questions about his power as a driving force behind his ambitions at COP26.
“We are at an inflection point in the history of the world,” he explained in a modest speech as climate change as a threat to existence.
In addition to the lineup including appearances by environmental activist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and the Prince of Wales, the appeal attempted to write the difference on paper early in the negotiation process, which can be very difficult. paddy field.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley noted that the central bank has provided $ 25 trillion in quantitative easing in recent years, including $ 9 trillion in the past 18 months to fight Covid-19. She asked why it couldn’t be done again to tackle climate change.
In a sign of the growing attention to the behavior of large companies, the UN chief announced at the opening ceremony that he would create a group of experts to develop standards for measuring and analyzing net commitments zero companies.
“There is a lack of credibility and too much confusion over emission reductions and a target of net zero, with different meanings and measures,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
As dynamic Johnson appreciated his role as head of the climate talks, the Climate Group also raised the question of whether Britain’s own policies were sufficient to meet its net zero goal. low. The Prime Minister will return to London instead of taking the train on Tuesday.
Prince Charles, successor to the British throne, also showed similarities to efforts to fight Covid-19. There is no difference between climate change and the loss of biodiversity. In fact, they pose an even greater existential threat, he said. “We have to carry what you might call militant scaffolding.”
He opposed coal-fired electricity and supported the promotion of carbon pricing, which would penalize large emissions.
“We need to urgently reduce emissions and take action to tackle the carbon already in the atmosphere, including coal-fired power plants,” he added. “It is absolutely important to add value to carbon and to make carbon capture solutions more economical. “
“If we don’t do this right, our leaders will be cursed,” said Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. “They will be remembered for the past two weeks,” he said in an interview with the BBC.
