



Some things in life defy logic. Why do people listen to the tasteless Ed Sheeran? Why are so many people obsessed with the royal family? Who actually watches Love Island? Confusing, I know. But the only continuing challenge to all vestiges of rational thought has to be the popularity of Boris Johnson.

The Owen Paterson saga, I hear you cry, changed all that. Johnson; the slippery, selfish, snake-like, shape-changing, grinning, smirk, slimy, shameless, dragging showman is finally in deep shit. Finally, the blundering jester gets his comeuppance. The long hook hangs from the backstage and he’s about to take his second-rate clown act out of the stage.

Read more: A Scottish pub that does not sell alcohol… I’m going to drink this Where is it? His ability to get through endless scandals is legendary. Bonking Boris – the prorogator of parliaments, the man who left his wife with cancer in the office for a young guy, the disgraced journalist fired for lying, the defender of intimidating ministers, the dunce diplomat whose stupefying ineptitude helped extend mother’s sentence in Iranian prison – plays by her own rules. Liar, cheater, self-promoter, moral abyss, the list goes on and on. It is with some relief here that I must point out that the majority of Scots regard him as the forger that he is. And while I like to think that people across the UK share similar beliefs in fairness, equality and justice, it’s Boris’ ‘problem’ that is causing this to explode. Why do so many people out there love it? Now, I’m sure if I were an expert in psephology, psychology, or even fairground acts, I would be able to present a well-researched theory to explain this. Of course, he “redefined” what it is to be a politician, and in many ways his rise was driven by similar forces that propelled his friend Donald Trump to the highest office. But let me offer my own, rather less empirical, explanation. There are two, in fact, both of whom assume his supporters have fairly low moral expectations. The first asks the question, would you have a drink with him? The answer for Boris voters is yes please, absolutely. What a night that would be. A few pints of local, plenty of anecdotes, then a slap-up curry. An ordinary guy, who doesn’t give two hoots in the crazy world we live in, awakened dominated, climate obsessed, woolly liberal left and virtual. An evening with Keir Starmer, by comparison, would be about as much fun as tea with the vicar. Read more: The Rolling Stones: Brown Sugar: Mick and Keith are right to sing with an ax The second theory, closely related to the first, argues that Johnson’s outrageous flaws are his greatest asset. What if he tried to change the rules on parliamentary standards, ostensibly to protect a loyal friend, but actually to cover his own vacation abroad? You would do the same for him, wouldn’t you? Such duplicity, according to the idea, is so blatant that in a way it is honest. I realize it sounds counterintuitive, but no one trusts politics anymore, so why pretend otherwise? The brilliance of the super-skillful professional politician – a la Tony Blair – has long faded after being exposed for the dirty trick of swindling he always has been. Boris may be a liar, but at least he’s an honest liar, not a hypocrite. Of course, there are the blindly faithful who will still vote Tory anyway, and see any crime through blue glasses. But as Albert Einstein said: “Logic will take you from A to B. Imagination will take you anywhere. He was right, who would have imagined that we would end up with a Prime Minister like Alexander Boris of Pfeffel Johnson. Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19702422.sleaze-row-boris-johnson-liar-cheat-cad-still-hugely-popular/

