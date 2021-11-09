Was Xi Jinping behind the MeToo storm targeting Zhang Gaoli?





Chinese social media giant Weibo sparked fury last week when it apparently censored a post by tennis star Peng Shuai. In the message, which was withdrawn within 30 minutes, Peng alleged that former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her. The claims sparked what some Chinese observers called MeToo’s most serious allegation against a high ranking Communist Party member. According to Life in chinaa list of prominent Chinese leaders maintained by the Carnegie Foundation for International Peace Zhang joined the Communist Party in 1973. He has held party and government positions in Guangdong Province and Shenzhen. He was governor of Shangdong province from 2002 to 2003. Zhang was a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party, the country’s highest ruling body, from 2012 to 2017. He was deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2018. Peng’s allegations relate to the time of Zhang’s tenure as Deputy Prime Minister. In the classic Chinese method of opacity, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry told reporters, “I haven’t heard of it and it’s not a diplomatic question, when asked. questions about Peng’s claims. While many reporters have claimed that the allegations mark a turning point in the MeToo movement in China, some Chinese dissidents have seen a political part in the controversy. Cai Xia is a prominent Chinese dissident with more than 175,000 Twitter followers. Cai claimed that Peng’s post was intentionally kept on Weibo for more than 20 minutes to allow “enough time for the scandal to spread.” She was cited by Global Voices as saying “That 20 minute time is pretty magical. It signals an intention to let the ball fly just a moment. dictatorship.” Cai Xia was a former teacher at the Communist Party Central School for 15 years. She was expelled from the party in 2020 for calling President Xi Jinping a “mafia boss.” Cai, who now lives in the United States, said The Guardian last year that under Xi, the Communist Party had “become a political zombie.” She accused him of having single-handedly killed “a party and a country”. Another Chinese dissident, based in the United States and using the pseudonym “Sumerian” on Twitter, expressed a similar opinion. Sumerian linked MeToo’s claim to the ongoing Communist Party plenary session. Sumerian was cited by Global Voices as saying, “Obviously, this is a sex scandal under Xi’s instructions. Otherwise, the Weibo post could not survive that long.” Sumerian claimed that Xi used the old Chinese saying of kill the chicken to scare the monkey to frighten party rivals who are not loyal to him. In recent months, there has been speculation that Xi had avoided travel abroad for fear that a coup might be launched against him by party rivals.

