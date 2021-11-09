Pakistani TV channels must now show a new map with Kashmir. Some call it a circus





Pakistani flag | Representative image | Communal room

Text size: A-A +

New Delhi: From standing for half an hour for Kashmir, to now forcing news channels to broadcast an incorrect map of Pakistan that shows Jammu and Kashmir as his own territory, Imran Khan is back to live your moment in Kashmir.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) mandated all news channels in the country to show the so-called political map of Pakistan for two seconds before broadcasting the 9 p.m. newscast.

The new map of Pakistan was unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan in August last year, on the first anniversary of the repeal of Article 370. It shows the entire territory of Jammu-et -Kashmir and the former princely state of Junagadh as territories of Pakistan and refers to J&K as illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Pakistani citizens to show solidarity with Kashmir between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The latest directive made Pakistanis on Twitter to shame the government for its insecurity and they share Kashmir Banega Pakistan memes.

The microblogging site classified some of the user content on the Kashmir maps as funny tweets.

Twitter’s suggestion to me in a fun tweet and see the full screenshot at the top pic.twitter.com/kslU09UtZf

– Pravin Suthar (@ Pravin24377581) November 9, 2021

Fazil Jamili, President of the Karachi Press Club, asked: Why not the national anthem? and ask the public to stand up before viewing the bulletin? Journalist Asad Ali Toor criticized the government for continuing the circus and deceiving Pakistanis with such jokes.

Toor added: And the circus continues … We lost the #Kaahmir to India, not even able to get Muslim world support for Kashmir.

Mapping the country into new dimensions: The government is asking all TV stations to flash the map of Pakistan for 2 seconds before regularly broadcasting the newsletter at 9:00 p.m. Why not the national anthem? and ask the public to stand up before watching the bulletin? pic.twitter.com/lS9MOUQfch

– Fazil Jamil (@faziljamili) November 7, 2021

And the circus continues .. We lost the #Kaahmir to India, not even able to get Muslim world support for Kashmir no OIC summit on Kashmir .. we failed them Kashmiris and we always deceive Pakistanis with such jokes! https://t.co/MWq3u5pbID

– Asad Ali Toor (sAsadAToor) November 8, 2021

Another Twitter user pointed out that the Pakistani government had deliberately made Ladakh invisible and left the eastern border open to China in order to avoid upsetting its master Cheeni.

Means open mouth, ready to accept any baksheesh from master Cheeni

– BharatVarsh (@HarfanMaullah) November 8, 2021

An account by the name of PTI President London Official praised Prime Minister Khan for proving his standing as the People’s Human Rights Ambassador to Kashmir.

With the official approval of the new Pakistan map and recent orders from PEMRA, the Prime Minister has once again proven his position as the human rights ambassador of our people in Kashmir. As a nation, we are always at the side of our brothers in Kashmir.https: //t.co/T8rMLqoDGm

– PTI President, London official (@wurmian) November 8, 2021

Abu Minhas, who calls himself an ordinary citizen, said the new political map essentially affirms #Pakistan’s long-standing position on the #Kashmir and Sir Creek disputes.

The new political map essentially affirms #Pakistan’s long-held position on the #Kashmir and Sir Creek disputes. Prime Minister Imran Khan, when presenting the card at a ceremony, said the card reflects national aspiration and supports a principled position on the Kashmir dispute.

– Ayub Minhas (@daribaalam) November 8, 2021

While the Geo News report said the map included Indian-occupied Kashmir in its entirety, Dawn said the map clearly identifies occupied Kashmir as disputed territory and indicates that the final status will be decided in accordance with the resolutions. relevant issues of the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking about how the new map of the country illegally claims Indian territories, Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi said, “If this is how border disputes can be resolved and you can make these areas your own, then the Prime Minister Khan should mark Canada, Palestine and Europe as his territories on the map. We won’t need to go begging for loans from those countries then.

Edited by Anurag Chaubey

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/go-to-pakistan/pakistani-tv-channels-now-must-show-new-map-with-kashmir-some-call-it-a-circus/763451/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos