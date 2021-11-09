Sah Jadi Panglima, Ini Janj Andika Perkasa





Andika Perkasa officially became the commander of the TNI after being approved by the DPR during the plenary meeting. He is the only candidate proposed by President Jokowi. Andika Perkasa officially became the TNI commander after being approved by the House of Representatives (DPR) at the plenary meeting on Monday, November 8, 2021. Andika will replace the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. Hadi is recorded as having retired. Andika is the only candidate proposed by President Joko Widodo. On Saturday, November 6, 2021, Andika participated in the aptitude and aptitude test for the candidate for the post of Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. After ratification, Andika Perkasa will be appointed by President Joko Widodo as Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces. The inauguration usually takes place at the Presidential Palace complex in central Jakarta. Andika’s promise of 100 working days Perform tasks and trusts to the best of their ability, even if you’ve only been in the job for a year.

Make TNI a professional institution

Committed not to delve too deeply into the realm of civil institutions. He stressed that the TNI would stick only to the law and its main functions.

Ensure the maintenance of the TNI-Polri synergy Served only for 400 days Andika is known to have served as the commander of the TNI for only 400 days until his retirement. According to Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, President Jokowi has no problem if Andika can only serve one year. Because, he said, Andika still qualifies for the post of chief of staff. Speech on the extension of the mandate The Deputy Chairman of Committee I of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Abdul Kharis Almasyhari, estimates that President Joko Widodo will extend General Andika Perkasa’s tenure as commander of the TNI for two years. Andika is expected to retire at the age of 60 or in 2024. He said that there are two ways to extend Andika’s tenure, namely personally or by issuing a presidential regulation (perpetres) to change the period. active high-ranking TNI officers at age 60. “I’m sure (Andika’s tenure) will be extended,” Kharis said at the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Monday, November 8, 2021. The wealth of General Andika Perkasa According to the State Organizers Wealth Report (LHKPN) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), General Andika has a total fortune of Rp. 179,996 172,019 with the following descriptions: Cash and cash equivalents: 126,985,922,019 Rp.

Value of land and buildings: IDR 38,164,250,000.

Luxury vehicles:

Land Rover Sport 3.0 V6 AT: IDR 800 million



Mercedes Benz Sprinter 315: 1.8 billion IDR Other movable property: IDR 10.1 billion

Securities: IDR 2.146 billion Inge Klara | Source: Tempo processed

