Silent coup against Donald Trump emerged in ultra-secure boardroom





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

In the days following the election, the heads of all major national security agencies were on edge. Defense Secretary Mike Esper, Chairman of Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, CIA Director Gina Haspel, FBI Director Christopher Wray: all thought they might be fired because they weren’t loyal enough towards the president. Insiders in the Trump administration, even former White House Chief of Staff Retired General John Kelly, told them they were “dead meat.”

The ability to hire and fire at will was largely the only unilateral power left to Donald Trump. At 12:54 p.m. on Monday, November 9, he tweeted that he was happy to announce that Christopher C. Miller, “the highly respected” director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would become Acting Secretary of Defense, “with immediate effect”.

“Mark Esper has been fired,” Trump tweeted. “I want to thank him for his service.”

Esper had opposed the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, had actively repelled the president’s money-driven desire to withdraw from NATO and blow up the US-Korea alliance. And had disagreed with the president over sending troops to the streets of America to quell protests linked to George Floyd.

Trump had grown up to hate Esper, but it was always surprising for a lame president to fire the most important member of the cabinet – the civilian head of the military, the person in the chain of command for everything, including the launch of nuclear weapons.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had called Esper earlier to tell him that the president was not happy with his performance, that he had not been supportive enough, that Trump would announce the dismissal on same day. It was just a head held high.

You’ll be replaced by Chris Miller, Meadows said.

Esper thought to himself “Who?” According to an account in “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

General Mark Milley and the Joint Chiefs believed they had to protect the republic. General Milley with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House, October 7, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

As the president’s tweet went out, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien called the Pentagon to inform General Milley that Miller and his senior aide Kash Patel would be in the building very soon. And at 2:15 p.m. Miller arrived.

The new acting secretary was a former special operations officer and had retired from the military in 2014, before working for a defense contractor before joining the White House two years earlier. He was not close to the president, but he was considered a member of his loyal group: one of the most loyal and therefore most dangerous in the eyes of DC national security experts. Patel was a former aide to Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) and he had worked with the congressman during his famous leak – obtained from White House employees – that the government had gathered intelligence on the Trump’s transition team and that their names had been “exposed” and widely shared within the Obama administration.

Although the intelligence was gathered incidental to a Russian counterintelligence investigation, Trump had a day in the field, claiming he was bugged by President Obama. The leak was followed by a memo from Nunes alleging an FBI plot against the new president. Patel was the author of this memo, going from congressional aide to senior deputy to the director of national intelligence – a political appointment – before moving to the White House where, by all accounts, he was a spy and a spy for Donald Trump. , bypassing the normal chain of command as the president liked to do, and getting involved in affairs beyond his official portfolio.

And then announcements were made that two other Trump loyalists – retired Army General Anthony Tata, a Fox News expert, and Ezra Cohen-Watnick, former assistant to Trump’s senior national security adviser, retired General Michael Flynn – were also appointed head of the Pentagon. posts.

At 2:30 p.m., Milley met the other military leaders for an hour in the Tank, the super-secure room where personal matters and opinions can be openly discussed. All afternoon his phone rang constantly – members of Congress, field commanders, retired military generals and admirals, personal friends, fellow officers and national security officials from other countries – all worried about which foreshadowed Esper’s shooting, curious as to what Trump might be planning.

In the evening, Milley met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, confident that he believed, according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s “Peril,” that Trump was in “mental decline.” Pompeo agreed.

A coup was gaining momentum, but not necessarily in everything President Trump would or could actually do, nor from the new people appointed by Trump. The coup was more on the part of General Milley and other officials, the apolitical guardians of national security. They began to act (for the good of the republic, according to them), stubbornly continuing to lead their departments, to make decisions regarding the domestic and even world situation, while the White House was paralyzed by its electoral fixation.

Some have spoken of the 25th Amendment, where the Cabinet majority could declare the president incompetent and remove him. Some have thought about what safeguards they could put in place if the worst were to get worse. Senior officers spoke to each other about their responsibility to the Constitution and their oaths.

In their mind, they had to be ready to protect the country; as Trump has grown more obsessed with elections, he has given up pretending to rule. The word “coup” may conjure up some generals wearing sunglasses standing on a podium announcing that the military has removed civilian leaders for the good of the country. But to bypass and even ignore the Commander-in-Chief and Chief Executive, as the country’s most powerful security officials have done, was nonetheless a coup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/silent-coup-against-donald-trump-emerged-super-secure-meeting-room-1647132 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos