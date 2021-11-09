Imran Khan crushes the poor: Anger mounts as inflation grips Pakistan | Pakistan





On Friday night, Asadullah, 27, who was selling old shoes on a cart, set himself on fire in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Ghani, a relative, blamed the state of an economy where runaway inflation hits those who are least able to cope. In comments to local media, he said Asadullah used to get calls from his wife and parents asking him for money, but he couldn’t afford to pay the rent and cover his own expenses and that it was no longer possible to send money home.

We cannot manage our homes, which is why Asadullah committed suicide, Ghani said. I know five other people who are fed up with inflation and want to end their life because of soaring prices. The government should have mercy and lower inflation.

An economic collapse puts Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan under immense pressure and threatens of unrest as record inflation, the world’s fourth, pushes the price of sugar higher than that of gasoline.

Before coming to power, Khan promised to root out corruption and lift people out of poverty by promising a new prosperous Pakistan with the creation of 10 million jobs. Instead, after a visit to Saudi Arabia last month, he announced $ 3 billion in financial support from Riyadh.

In a speech to the nation last week, Khan blamed the opposition for past mistakes and inflation in the international market for the plight of the Pakistani people. He also announced a 120 billion rupee relief plan providing subsidies on essential food items.

Khurram Hussain, an economic analyst, said that was not enough. The package is a drop in the ocean and will do little to help the mass of ordinary people. The pressure on Imran Khan will continue to mount as we have seen further price increases, such as fuel and sugar, after the package was announced.

He said inflation places an overwhelming burden on ordinary people because it comes at a time of high unemployment and stagnant wages. The prices of some essential items, such as fuel and electricity, are unprecedented.

The Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance, has announced a campaign against the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the inflation rates facing the country. A long march against inflation was also announced as part of the campaign from Lahore to Islamabad.

He says ordinary people in the country will have a hard time affording basic necessities if prices don’t come down.

Two weeks ago Mohammed Ghufran, 47, a trader in Mardan, northwest Pakistan, was arrested after going to a mosque and praying for insulting the prime minister. Ghufran said he saw a drop in the number of customers as prices increased. He told daily workers about inflation, who told him that they could not afford to buy food for their families.

I rushed into a mosque and told the speakers that we should curse Imran Khan, he told the Guardian. The Prime Minister promised a new (Naya) Pakistan and that it would be a welfare state for ordinary people, but he did the opposite. He crushes the poor.

Ghufran said he regretted voting for Khan and that everyone I know who voted for him and believed in him also regretted it. People in my neighborhood supported my appeals against Imran Khan after my release in two days. We believe that Imran Khan should resign if he cannot control commodity prices.

Three years ago, a bag of sugar (50kg) cost around 3,000 rupees (13), but today it exceeds 7,000 rupees (30). Since he lied to us, I pray that God will ask him, he said.

A government employee, asking to remain anonymous, told the Guardian that commodity prices rose with little increase in income.

The government has failed to control inflation, he said. I could run my kitchen for 60,000 rupees (261) three years ago and now I cannot do it for 90,000 rupees (393).

