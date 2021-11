What are the results of the World Climate Conference?

DThis environmentally friendly future, as we can already experience at the World Climate Conference in Glasgow, looks very bright, at least from a culinary point of view. Fast food outlets in the exhibition hall of the former Clyde Shipyard show not only their menu prices, but also their carbon footprint. It is not known what product weight the information relates to, but it is clear that the sausage containing 0.7 kg of carbon dioxide has a particularly bad ecological footprint and is therefore a deterrent. It doesn’t look better with pulled chicken weighing 0.5kg or Scottish smoked salmon weighing 0.4kg. It tastes great, but you should be ashamed of eating it and better not get caught. If you want to do everything right, you have to order candied beets with broccoli (0.2 kg) or preferably Scottish barley broth (0.1). As you dine, everyone of the more than 20,000 Congress attendees understands: Tough times are breaking out. Of course, there are also bright spots. One of the exhibitors presents an electric racing car apparently used in “Formula E”. And at the Scottish Pavilion, Hochlander will serve a single malt whiskey guaranteed to be greenhouse gas-free. The good bartender doesn’t know how the drink is distilled, but after two or three drinks, everyone here confirms that climate protection is a lot of fun. At the stand next door, largely orphaned, the Turkish delegation is a little lost in its glasses of tea. Your president Recep Tayyip Erdogan would not have visited Glasgow for security reasons. Other innocent Democrats, including Russian Vladimir Putin and Chinese Xi Jinping, have also stayed on the sidelines. Coffee lover. Travel seeker. Zombie fanatic with exasperating humility. Thinker. Professional evangelist on Twitter.

