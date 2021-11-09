Will Jokowi play General Andika as a wild card in 2024? – Wed 10 November 2021





Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post) PREMIUM Jakarta

Wed 10 November 2021 Opinion polls and prominent political commentators have seldom mentioned General Andika Perkasa as a possible presidential candidate for the 2024 election. Also, it is a given that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will be a lame president for many years. months before the elections and members of his party coalition will abandon him, unless he can convince the coalition, which controls 82% of the seats in the House of Representatives, to amend the Constitution to allow it to stand. stand for election for a third term. Based on several similarities in his political strategy with second Indonesian President Soeharto – in 2016 I wrote on his dark side as “little Soeharto” – I can assume that Jokowi has a far-reaching game plan for him. the outgoing army chief Andika. The president has for some time concocted a deliberate scenario for the general’s future, and more importantly for Jokowi himself after completing his second term in 2024. Andika could be Jokowi’s ‘wild card’ in 2024, although the general is still far less popular than some of the names we already know. But we have to remember that Andika’s popularity could skyrocket in no time at all, as happened with Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, given that General of the he army is very good on social media. The million subscribers of the Indonesian military’s YouTube channel would certainly agree. to read the full story SUBSCRIBE NOW From IDR 55,000 / month Unlimited access to the content of our website and applications

Daily digital newspaper e-Post

No advertising, no interruptions

Privileged access to our events and programs

Subscribe to our newsletters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.thejakartapost.com/paper/2021/11/09/will-jokowi-play-gen-andika-as-his-wild-card-in-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos